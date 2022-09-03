Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, CA
(Simon Shim)
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Manufacturing Quality Administrator at Larkin Precision Machining
  2. Accounting Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  3. Senior Public Health Investigatorr at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Branch Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank
  5. Financial Services Officer (Personal Banker) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. CNC Mill Machinist (Day & Swing Shift) at Larkin Precision Machining
  7. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Santa Cruz County
  8. Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management (CAHM) - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
  9. Clinical Psychologist at The County of Santa Cruz
  10. Branch Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Job Board

