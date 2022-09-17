10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project
- Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz
- Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
- eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Cook at Housing Matters
- Financial Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
- Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency
- Systems Administrator at Cabrillo College
- Psychiatrist at The County of Santa Cruz
