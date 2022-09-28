LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA

JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time

POSITION SUMMARY: The Service Manager is responsible for service delivery of the branch, and for ensuring that superior member service is provided by all branch staff. They are responsible for ensuring that efficient processing, branch security, appropriate levels of risk management, all audit functions within the branch, and loss prevention are maintained. They support and reinforce the Credit Union’s sales initiatives by training and guiding staff to make appropriate sales referrals.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community.

Responsible for the member experience and ensuring that high levels of member service are maintained by all Member Service Representatives.

Directly oversees and makes independent judgments regarding all aspects of the teller line and greeter, including staffing and workflow, hiring and recommending termination, scheduling, cross training, performance coaching, and staff development.

Customarily and regularly exercises discretion and independent judgment when resolving member issues or concerns. Develops and streamlines workflow improvements which have a significant impact on member relationships and operational costs. Cultivates member use of branch alternative delivery systems.

Refers and sells all products distributed through the branch channel including, but not limited to, consumer loans, residential loans, depository products, TCD’s and investment services.

Ensures branch staff achieves monthly referral goals which result in quality applications.

Promotes teamwork among staff to ensure work is performed in a collaborative manner and service standards are achieved.

Secures and controls cash, negotiable items, passwords and keys. Maintains the privacy of member information and security of all records.

Responsible for compliance with all required regulations and policies, including but not limited to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and all other policies, and procedures, and regulations

Responsible for overseeing all audit functions within the branch; reviews reports assigned for compliance and accuracy.

Coordinates activities and communications to ensure Member Service Representatives are kept current on changes to procedures, policies, products and services.

Reviews, evaluates, and documents staff performance, documenting progress towards stated objectives and goals.

Serves as a role model for the desired leadership behaviors that support a successful sales and service culture.

Ensures that physical maintenance and the overall appearance of the branch are maintained, and that emergency, safety and disaster preparedness and recovery procedures are enforced.

Ensures that all equipment, including but not limited to ATMs, Instant Issue, NOVA, and Internet Cafes are operational on a 24/7 basis. Secures and properly controls documents, keys, passwords and security codes. Maintains the confidentiality of member information as well as the security of all records.

Completes other duties that may be assigned.



SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:



Directly oversees and makes independent judgments regarding all aspects of the teller and greeter services including staffing and workflow, hiring and recommending termination, scheduling, cross training, performance coaching and staff development. Directly supervises Member Service staff. Carries out these supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

Promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union at all times to personnel, members, vendors and the community.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:



Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively before groups, members and employees.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs, as well as analyze data.

Ability to use a PC and learn specific computer applications as applicable.

Physical Skills:



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands and fingers to; handle, feel and type on a computer keyboard.

The employee frequently is required to stand, walk, sit, and reach with hands and arms.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Vision within corrected range is acceptable.

Certificates and Licenses:



Valid California driver’s license and insurance.

Notary Public.

Education and/or Experience:



High School Diploma or equivalent is required.

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in branch/teller operations at a financial institution is required.

Minimum of 2 years previous experience supervising people in a work environment is required.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.