Dining Operations Assistant

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

UC Retirement Plans

Group Term Life Insurance

Legal Insurance

Pet Insurance

Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

Meal Allowance

Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 11-30-2022

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Associate Director of UCSC Dining Services, the Dining Operations Assistant will provide direct administrative, clerical and project support to the Associate Director. The incumbent will perform reception duties for the administrative office and assistance in the areas of research and analysis, file management, coordinate meetings, training events, correspondence, and communication.

The Operations Assistant will provide administrative support to the Dining administrative team, and will supervise student office assistants. The incumbent will also work with Associate Dining Director to coordinate department wide programs. The incumbent will prioritize tasks and work independently with a high degree of confidentiality.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $24.64 / hour

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 004722 - BLANK AST 3

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

50% Administrative Support:



Provides first point of customer contact in the UCSC Dining Administrative office. Greets and directs walk-in traffic. Handles telephone inquiries from students, UCSC faculty and staff.

Provides general office support and back up, screens calls and takes messages for Dining administrative staff. Uses independent judgement in handling a variety of issues, takes the necessary measures to resolve issues in an appropriate, professional, and customer-oriented fashion.

Responds promptly to all US Mail, email and voicemail messages and initiates actions to resolve a wide variety of issues, or refers issues to appropriate staff for resolution.

Uses a variety of software programs and applications to produce documents, draft correspondence, memoranda, reports, letters, meeting agendas, and minutes; edit and proofread copy for final production.

Orders and maintains equipment and supplies related to mail services, copiers, and printers, office supplies, purchase requisitions, service suppliers and other vendors, as needed.

Administers the UCOP shoe program for entire Dining unit.

Works with Student Program Managers and outside vendors on the procurement of student employee uniforms as well as specialized Dining uniforms items.

Maintains the Associate Director’s calendar.

Creates and maintains the Daily Operation and Dining events calendar.

Locates and reserves meeting rooms and provides coordination of office calendars and protocol.

As needed and at the direction of Associate Director, will take and maintain meeting notes.

Provides back-up clerical support for the Executive Director of Dining Services and other Dining administrative office staff as needed.

Provides supervision to student office assistants.

Serves as the backup to the Dining Administrative Coordinator.

25% Office Management



Responsible for the general upkeep of the Dining Administrative Office,

Submits work requests for technology services, custodial, repair, maintenance, etc.

Tracks and maintains of a variety of Dining processes including the ordering, tracking and distribution of employee shoes, student employee uniforms, slip covers and hats.

Logs and tracks Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) incident reports, notes corrective actions and under the direction of Dining management, submits corrected reports.

Compiles and enters data into internal databases or spreadsheets for monitoring and reporting purposes.

Coordinates department wide bank deposits. Collects and logs transaction records, obtains needed additional documentation, approvals and signatures. Forwards information to the Dining financial staff, adhering to internal control principals and systems.

Establishes and maintains general office and Associate Director’s files. Update files and establishes procedures for archiving. Recommends opportunities for transition to electronic filing systems.

Works with the Dining management team to actively promote a high level of cooperation throughout the unit.

20% Personnel Support



Provides administrative coordination support to UCSC Dining initiatives such as recruitment, and performance evaluations and acts as a primary contact to UCSC Dining staff on behalf of the Associate Director of Dining Services.

Drafts, distributes, and tracks staff curtailment and furlough letters. Receives and tracks staff Summer interest forms, and other forms

Works with SHR Dining timekeepers to maintain and update schedules in CruzPay.

Maintains University Dining Services employee contact lists.

5% Additional Duties as assigned



Provides administrative support for a variety of operational tasks and events as assigned.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED:



Excellent demonstrated professional administrative/clerical and reception skills with knowledge of standard office procedures and equipment.

Strong demonstrated experience with working in a customer-service focused environment with an emphasis on effectiveness, professionalism, and integrity.

Excellent interpersonal skills, (verbal and written), with demonstrated effectiveness in interacting with students, staff faculty, and parents of various social, cultural, economic and educational backgrounds.

Excellent record keeping skills with the ability to pay strict attention to detail, spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Excellent organizational and time management skills sufficient to work independently in a fast-paced work environment with constant shifting priorities.

Demonstrated experience with computers and word processing, database, calendaring, spreadsheet, desktop publishing, browser, and email applications and a variety of correspondence.

Experience in maintaining both hard copy and electronic filing systems with the ability to maintain confidentiality of records and information.

Political acumen and diplomatic skills sufficient to work with ethnically and culturally diverse populations in a number of capacities with professionalism and sensitivity and to maintain cooperative working relationships with the public and the university community

Ability to proofread and edit documents using proper grammar and punctuation.

Ability to learn campus financial and/or record keeping systems with proficiency

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion when presented with confidential information and material

Ability to train, motivate and supervise student staff.

Ability to work effectively as a team member and to maintain a professional and business-oriented office environment.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bilingual in Spanish/English, or willingness to learn.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.