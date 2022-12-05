Location: Aptos, CA

Job Type: Full-time

Department: Art

Closing: 1/9/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

Employment Opportunity: We need YOU! Cabrillo College is looking for staff to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

This full-time, 10 months per year Visual Arts Tool Coordinator, under general supervision, coordinates the Art Studio department’s centralized tool room and lending library program; fabricates, modifies and maintains a wide variety of hand and power tools and equipment; performs or oversees facility repair and remodeling as required for visual arts instructional programs; demonstrates and trains students on safety practices and procedures, including safe operations of equipment, tools and materials and uses of required personal protective and other safety equipment; and performs related duties as assigned. Under direction, organizes, coordinates and personally performs skilled work, oversees a centralized tool room available for visual arts students and the fabrication and modification of a wide variety of hand and power tools, equipment and facility repair and remodeling as required for the visual arts instructional programs; performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term. In the Fall of 2021, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native (<1%) and Pacific Islander (<1%). In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Examples of Duties: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified staff and student workers; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Organizes, coordinates and oversees the day-to-day operations and support staff of the tool room; assists in developing program operational plans and activities; makes recommendations for changes in tool room procedures and practices to better serve students or improve efficiencies; assists in developing and monitoring the tool room budget.

Oversees and participates in storage management and distribution of a variety of specialized hand tools, power tools and equipment including woodworking and metal working machines, 3D printers, specialty cutters and routers; maintains accurate records of tools and equipment loaned to students and faculty; tracks returns and assesses fines, grade holds and penalties if not returned in a timely manner.

Demonstrates and trains students on work methods and uses and operations of hand and power tools and equipment; responds to student questions regarding usage, procedures and requirements; advises students and provides feedback to students and instructors on proper equipment/tool use and work methods.

Performs skilled work in the fabrication, machining and repair of tools and equipment, including using welding equipment; performs preventative and corrective maintenance and repair of equipment; arranges for major repair or replacement of tools and equipment by outside vendors; performs semi-skilled to skilled repair and modification of art department rooms to meet instructional and equipment requirements; may assist Facilities staff on larger projects.

Acts as liaison with other departments regarding information system issues and computer applications; provides recommendations on the acquisition and access to software and technology.

Maintains compliance with District safety practices; schedules training required for safety certification for employees; assists with the maintenance of required safety records according to regulations.

Prepares purchase orders and maintains an inventory of instructional and office materials and supplies to meet instructional requirements; obtains bids and participates in negotiating prices for any specialized equipment and supplies; may assist in developing department budgets.

Oversees the safe and legal disposal of hazardous waste, chemicals and biological materials.

OTHER DUTIES:



May participate on a variety of internal and external committees; may interact with community agencies, business/industry and arts organizations.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; or an equivalent combination of training and experience AND

Completion of an associate degree or certificate program in visual arts; other education or training such as completion of an apprenticeship program as a machinist or tool maker AND

At least three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in the visual arts or related technical field.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Concepts, work methods and processes, equipment operations, tools and specialized safety requirements applicable to various visual arts fields.

Basic public desk etiquette and methods of providing information and distributing tools and equipment.

Operation and maintenance of a variety of hand and power tools, electrical testing tools and equipment.

Methods and procedures for diagnosing, troubleshooting and resolving issues with tools, equipment and computer hardware and software problems.

Tools and practices used in performing repair and preventive maintenance on the tools, equipment and systems used in the department.

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including knowledge of computers and applicable software programs.

Principles and practices of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

District purchasing and accounts payable policies and procedures.

District environmental safety policies and procedures and safety methods and practices applicable to the assigned areas including the use of any required personal protective equipment.

District policies and procedures and regulatory requirements governing the safe storage, handling and disposal of hazardous materials and biohazards in accordance with state and federal requirements.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Organize and oversee the day-to-day operations, activities and services of the Tool Room.

Provide effective hands-on demonstrations, instructions, tutoring and guidance to students in applicable subject-matter areas; accurately, thoroughly and clearly answer students’ subject-matter, equipment-use and technology questions.

Operate a variety of software and equipment used in visual arts and digital fabrication.

Foster an inclusive learning environment.

Maintain a clean and orderly environment.

Constantly learn operation of new software, hardware and equipment to keep the Tool Room up to date and meet changing needs of students and faculty.

Demonstrate and enforce safe practices and procedures in the use of potentially dangerous tools, equipment and materials.

Analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and recommend or adopt effective courses of action within established guidelines.

Organize and maintain a variety of records and files.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

Additional Information:

Starting Salary Range: $5,062 to $6,784 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 10 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here. Your application should include all of the following:



Complete the Application and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume

Attach at least one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts for college coursework completed, if applicable, displaying any degrees conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense; visit here for more information If applying based on equivalent work experience, your application must provide detailed information to determine the minimum qualification requirements have been met.



Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and by accessing your https://www.governmentjobs.com/

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.