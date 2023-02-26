10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Conference Services Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
- Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
- Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance for Health
- Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Assistant Director, Residential Education at UC Santa Cruz
- Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
- Computer Applications/Business Technologies (CABT) - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
