Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
10 hot jobs
(Simon Shim)
Share

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Advanced Analytics Manager at Central California Alliance For Health
  2. Behavioral Health Program Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  3. Enhanced Care Manager at Encompass Community Services
  4. Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
  5. Project Management Program Instructor at Digital Nest
  6. Digital Communications Specialist at UC Santa Cruz
  7. SBA Loan Servicing Assistant at Santa Cruz County Bank
  8. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
  9. Technical Director at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  10. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Working in Santa Cruz

Working in Santa Cruz

See more in ‘Working in Santa Cruz’

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs