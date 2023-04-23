10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Advanced Analytics Manager at Central California Alliance For Health
- Behavioral Health Program Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Enhanced Care Manager at Encompass Community Services
- Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Project Management Program Instructor at Digital Nest
- Digital Communications Specialist at UC Santa Cruz
- SBA Loan Servicing Assistant at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Technical Director at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.
