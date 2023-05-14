10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Front of House/Box Office at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Human Resources Generalist at UC Santa Cruz
- Irrigation Water Manager at K&D Landscaping, Inc.
- Sr. Project Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
- Senior Deposit Services Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services at The County of Santa Cruz
- Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
- Broadcast Sales Representative at KSQD Radio
- Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
Working in Santa Cruz
