Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
10 hot jobs header image 5/14
(Jason Leung)
Share

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Front of House/Box Office at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  2. Human Resources Generalist at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Irrigation Water Manager at K&D Landscaping, Inc.
  4. Sr. Project Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
  5. Senior Deposit Services Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
  8. Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
  9. Broadcast Sales Representative at KSQD Radio
  10. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Working in Santa Cruz

Working in Santa Cruz

See more in ‘Working in Santa Cruz’

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs