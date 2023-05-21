Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  2. Cook I at 1440 University
  3. Mental Health Client Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Financial Advisor Assistant at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Construction Project Engineer at K&D Landscaping Inc.
  6. LEAP Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
  7. Advanced Analytics Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
  8. Sr. Water Distribution Operator at Soquel Creek Water District
  9. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.
  10. Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank

