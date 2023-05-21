10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Cook I at 1440 University
- Mental Health Client Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Financial Advisor Assistant at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Construction Project Engineer at K&D Landscaping Inc.
- LEAP Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
- Advanced Analytics Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
- Sr. Water Distribution Operator at Soquel Creek Water District
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
