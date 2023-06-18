10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Assistant Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing at UC Santa Cruz
- Contracts and Customer Billing Specialist at Soquel Creek Water District
- Part-Time Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Volunteer Program Specialist (Bilingual English/Spanish Required) at Ecology Action
- Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
- Medical Billing Technician at The County of Santa Cruz
- Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Enhanced Care Manager at Encompass Community Services
- Prop Artisan at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
Working in Santa Cruz
