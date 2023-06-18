Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Davenport Beach, CA
(Joseph Barrientos)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Assistant Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Contracts and Customer Billing Specialist at Soquel Creek Water District
  3. Part-Time Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
  4. Volunteer Program Specialist (Bilingual English/Spanish Required) at Ecology Action
  5. Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Medical Billing Technician at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
  8. Enhanced Care Manager at Encompass Community Services
  9. Prop Artisan at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  10. Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business

