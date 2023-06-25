Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
(Simon Shim)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Customer Service Field Technician I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
  2. Reservations and Events Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Vice President of Risk Management at Bay Federal Credit Union
  4. Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
  5. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  6. Cook I at 1440 University
  7. Mental Health Client Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Front of House/Box Office at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  9. Construction Project Engineer at K&D Landscaping, Inc.
  10. Sr. Project Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

