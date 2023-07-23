Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Provider Relations Representative (Santa Cruz County) at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Sales Associate at Sockshop & Shoe Co.
  3. Dining Retail Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  4. Development and Communications Manager at Gateway School
  5. Vice President of Risk Management at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmer’s Insurance Agency, Inc.
  7. Elderday Adult Day Health Care - Medical Director at Community Bridges
  8. Customer Service Field Technician I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
  9. Volunteer Program Specialist (Bilingual English/Spanish Required) at Ecology Action
  10. Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz

