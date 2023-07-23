10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Provider Relations Representative (Santa Cruz County) at Central California Alliance for Health
- Sales Associate at Sockshop & Shoe Co.
- Dining Retail Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
- Development and Communications Manager at Gateway School
- Vice President of Risk Management at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmer’s Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Elderday Adult Day Health Care - Medical Director at Community Bridges
- Customer Service Field Technician I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
- Volunteer Program Specialist (Bilingual English/Spanish Required) at Ecology Action
- Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Working in Santa Cruz
Working in Santa Cruz