10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

(Nick Rickert via Unsplash)
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Forensic Services Supervisor at The County of Santa Cruz
  2. Dining Systems Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Incentive Manager at Ecology Action
  4. Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  5. Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
  6. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  7. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance For Health
  8. Directing Attorney at Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
  9. Elementary School Teacher Assistant at Gateway School
  10. Compliance Manager at Ecology Action

