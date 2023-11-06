Pest Management Coordinator

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

• Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

• UC Retirement Plans

• Group Term Life Insurance

• Legal Insurance

• Pet Insurance

• Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

• Meal Allowance

• Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link .

The IRD for this job is: 11-16-2023

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Facilities Asset Coordinator, the incumbent plans and conducts CHES pest control operations with an Integrated Management emphasis. Position manages interior and exterior insect, vertebrate, invertebrate, fungal, and plant pests as needed depending on impact to CHES operations. Management strategies include pest exclusion, cultural modification, best practices and when necessary application of chemicals for the purpose of controlling pests and unwanted vegetation

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $34.63 / hr.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: TX - Technical

Job Code Classification: 007141 - EHS TCHN PRN

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

50% - Problem Response and Preventive Maintenance Pest Control

Respond to work orders for pest management within CHES.

Determine urgency and priority of problems as they arise and schedule work for optimum results. Includes management of interior insect and vertebrate pests and exterior insect vertebrate, fungal, and seed pests. Response will include contacting client for specific details of pest issue and coordinate treatment/control strategies. All response action based on

Integrated Pest Management approach using least toxic control strategies: exclusion, cultural controls, etc.

Chemical controls may be used when necessary using the least toxic effective materials. All pesticides must be approved by UCSC Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) and applied according to label instructions and any additional stipulations added by UCSC EH&S.

Conduct preventive management for recurring pest problems on an ongoing basis.

Perform regular monitoring of all dining venues on a monthly basis to ensure a pest free environment. Include routine inspections of structures and landscapes for pest entry routes and monitor routine week control areas, mosquito-breeding locations.

Monitor wasp outbreak times and deploy traps. Monitor ground rodent activity and identify optimal times for control.

25% - Chemical Application and Management

Manage the use of a wide variety of chemicals and their application, e.g. insecticides, herbicides, rodenticides and fungicides.

Ensure that application and storage of chemicals comply with relevant Federal, State and Campus regulations.

Coordinate special application of chemicals with the EH&S Office, providing general and technical information about chemicals and their application. Liaise with Faculties' ground staff to identify plant pathogens and pests. Train and monitor Facilities ground staff and student groundskeepers on the proper handling and application of certain chemicals. Maintain records of training as required by the California Department of Pesticide Regulations and University of California Office of the President's Integrated Pest Management Policy.

15% - Recordkeeping

Keep detailed and accurate records of chemical inventory and maintain a log of daily activities.

Compile and submit monthly reports as required by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and UCSC EH&S.

Compile and submit monthly reports as required by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and UCSC EH&S. Maintain relevant training records and permit files.

Prepare and issue Notice of Interests (NOIs) as required and report to the Ag Commissioner as needed.

Prepare required University and state forms, including reporting required for use of State issued California Restricted Materials Permit.

5% - Equipment Management

Maintain and make minor repairs to all chemical application equipment and ensure that all equipment is maintained in safe working order.

Evaluate equipment and material procurement storage and use.

Draft equipment maintenance or replacement proposals/requests to CHES Facilities management.

Establish equipment replacement schedules for Pest Control Operations (requires analysis of useful life of equipment, maintenance costs vs replacement costs, etc.)

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Participate in formal training annually to acquire and maintain relevant Department of Pesticide Regulation license renewal credits as required by state and federal regulations.

Remains informed of EPS, County and UCCOP requirements and revisions to applicable laws and policies.

Obtains restricted use permits as needed.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties as assigned.

Will perform other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated knowledge and effective implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) techniques, including experience as a licensed operator or field representative.

Significant experience in the maintenance and minor repairs of interior and exterior chemical application equipment.

Demonstrated knowledge of the applications of insecticides, herbicides, rodenticides, and fungicides, with the ability to identify weeds, insects, predators, parasites, and economic pests.

Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills sufficient to interact and work effectively as direct departmental liaison with members of the campus community, State and

Federal Agencies, contracted companies, etc.

Skill and ability to independently make decisions and solve problems and to effectively prioritize and schedule work.

Demonstrated ability to read, write, and perform basic mathematical calculations used in the application of chemical, maintenance of inventory, production of monthly reports, etc.

Skill and ability to independently make decisions and solve problems and to effectively prioritize and schedule work.

Ability to use judgement to follow safety procedures and to use safety equipment and personal protective equipment (e.g., respiratory protection, gloves, protective eyewear, coveralls).

Ability to draft and recommend campus procedures regarding chemical application and training of employees utilizing integrated pest management techniques.

Ability to plan, organize, layout, and conduct inspections and produce reports on chemical applications, providing clear and concise information.

Ability to plan, develop, and manage new and existing campus pest control programs and state mandated pesticide safety program.

Ability to monitor trees and plants in order to establish economic and aesthetic thresholds.

Ability to work with and as part of a team, to appropriately prioritize work and to communicate progress to the supervisor on assigned projects.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Interviewees will be required to provide a current DMV record.

Ability to successfully work with and around a variety of fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides.

Ability to perform vertebrate pest control such as trapping, baiting, or other types of rodent control.

The ability to ascend/descend ladders with or without accommodation.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

