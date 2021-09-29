Marketing Partnerships Representative

Reports to: Director of Sales & Marketing

Location: Santa Cruz, Calif.

Lookout Santa Cruz seeks a self-starting, community-oriented Santa Cruzan, skilled and enthusiastic to help grow our highly successful Marketing Partner program. That program, launched in November 2020 as Lookout itself took flight in Santa Cruz County, now counts 24 Marketing Partners, displayed here .

This is a great, part-time (for now, at least) position for someone comfortable with Santa Cruz’s small business community. It’s base + commission, to be discussed, and is flexible in hours. You’ll be working with Lookout’s Community & Commerce team, headed by Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes and Director of Student Engagement & Membership, Jamie Keil. At Lookout, we combine our community-centered mission with a strong focus on serving on marketing partners, and our members, as should any successful business.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill “advertising” sales, but it is sales. Our fast-growing Marketing Partnerships give businesses a modern, flexible platform for their brands to shine. This content-rich program, which brings brands’ stories, causes and customers to life through robust Promoted Content, has been roundly applauded by the business and civic communities. Check out some of the most recent Promoted Content here.

Though we’re only 10 months old, our Marketing Partners already include UC Santa Cruz, Cabrillo College, Santa Cruz County Bank, Bay Federal Credit Union, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Schooner Realty, Kaiser Permanente, New Leaf Community Markets, Santa Cruz Symphony, and K&D Landscaping, with more signing up for the spring.

As we expand Lookout Santa Cruz overall, we are now expanding this program to and seek the right team member to help us do just that. If this position fits you, and you want to be a part of a mission-driven, growth-minded organization that is changing what’s possible with local news in the 2020s, please contact us.

Section I: What You Will Be Doing

In this local business-facing sales role, reporting to the Director of Sales & Marketing, you will:

Learn how we have constructed successful brand storytelling, for large and small local businesses, educational institutions and non-profits.

Share Lookout’s compelling, community-first story with local and regional business institutions, guiding them through all elements of the Marketing Partners program, and opportunities within it, and ensuring the best, effective with Lookout’s audience,

Assemble and sell effective packages, using the numerous opportunities available through our growing reach on site, in newsletters, by text message, through events -- and more.

Adapt our several Marketing Partners programs -- including new and coming ones in entertainment (BOLO), real estate, self-care and more -- to the lead generation needs of marketers.

Section II: Compensation

● The position is part-time to start, with the potential to expand over time

● Compensation is a blend of base pay + sales commission; Specific terms will be finalized with the candidate

● The initial term is to be finalized with the candidate and may be extended, as mutually agreed upon

About Lookout Local / Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Local is a new network of intensely local, community-centric, digital-only, mobile-first news sites, built for the way citizens and consumers read, act, and interact, in the 2020s. Dedicated equally to local news revival and community betterment, Lookout Santa Cruz’s model builds on the national success of the top digital news brands. We apply those lessons, at appropriate scale, to local communities and markets. Our innovative community-centric reader and branded content local advertising model, based on those lessons, has worked beyond expectation. Lookout Local’s for-profit, public benefit corporation is built to last, providing a foundation for multi-community network growth.

Lookout Local is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.