Santa Cruz Symphony announces 2023-24 season with musical prodigy Shun Kodaira Lopez

In a thrilling announcement, the Santa Cruz Symphony has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023-24 season, promising a captivating lineup of performances and the inclusion of a remarkable musical prodigy. This season promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience for residents and visitors alike.

“Echoes of Empire” Kicks Off the Season

A notable addition to the 2023-24 season is the exceptional talent of Shun Kodaira Lopez, a young musical prodigy from Tokyo. (Santa Cruz Symphony)

The opening concert in September, titled “Echoes of Empire,” will feature a stunning blend of musical mischief with Richard Strauss’ medieval rogue, Till Eulenspiegel, a concerto that combines drumset and orchestra, and Respighi’s vivid depictions of Ancient Rome.

A notable addition to this season is the exceptional talent of Shun Kodaira Lopez, a young musical prodigy from Tokyo. Shun’s musical journey began at the tender age of four when he commenced keyboard lessons. His musical prowess grew, expanding to include percussion and drums at the age of six. At eight, he found his mentor, a distinguished pianist, composer, and conductor renowned for his work in Japanese television, which marked the start of intensive musical training encompassing the keyboard, drums, piano, and digital music.

(Santa Cruz Symphony)

By the age of nine, Shun had already clinched the Grand Prize in the V-Drums World Championship Japan Final 2012, a prestigious national competition. His passion for jazz fusion led him to receive lessons from the eminent drummer and educator Tommy Igoe, a journey that continued until he completed high school.

“Operas of Seville” in October

October’s program, “Operas of Seville,” promises to highlight the splendor of operas set in Seville. This stunning showcase will feature works by musical legends such as Mozart, Rossini, Beethoven, Verdi, and Bizet.

“A Musical Journey” through January

The musical journey continues in January with an exploration of Mahler’s visionary 10th Symphony’s Adagio, a contemporary Korean composition for Gayageum and orchestra, and Ravel’s sensually stylish “Daphnis et Chloe,” paying homage to mythology and dance in the heart of Paris.

“Festivals” in March

In March, the Santa Cruz Symphony will celebrate diverse festive traditions from Japan. The program will also include Schumann’s romantic concerto for cello and Stravinsky’s spellbinding “Petrushka,” which tells the tale of a magical puppet’s adventures brought to life at a fairground.

A Majestic Conclusion in May

The 2023-24 season will conclude majestically in May with Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental and incomparable Mass in B minor. The performance will feature star vocal soloists and the Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus, offering an awe-inspiring conclusion to a remarkable season.

“John Williams Spectacular” in June

Finally, the Pops concert in June, titled “John Williams Spectacular,” will bring the magic of the movies to the symphony stage. The audience can look forward to enchanting selections from beloved film scores such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, ET, Jurassic Park, and many more.

As the Santa Cruz Symphony gears up for this exceptional season, music enthusiasts and newcomers alike can anticipate a year filled with breathtaking performances, diverse musical genres, and the extraordinary talent of Shun Kodaira Lopez. The 2023-24 season promises to be a resounding success, captivating hearts and ears throughout Santa Cruz and beyond.