Aidan Warzecha-Watson (he/him) comes to Lookout as a Santa Cruz High grad and current Cabrillo College student majoring in business and marketing. Aidan, who originally attended California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo out of high school and plans to continue his studies at another CSU or UC campus, brings a sharp social media sense, passion for student engagement and a penchant for playing and watching hoops around his native Santa Cruz.

As a collegiate student in the midst of the COVID pandemic with an interest in supporting the community, Aidan’s Santa Cruz background and marketing expertise directly relates to growing Lookout Santa Cruz’s development and furthering Lookout’s dedication to serving the city of Santa Cruz.