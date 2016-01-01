Christian Abraham (he/him/his) comes to Lookout with abundant experience in helping local organizations establish an online presence while elevating their brand recognition.

As a Marketing Intern at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, Christian spent a year testing fresh ideas to actively welcome in new audiences to the MAH by writing blog posts, designing promotional graphics and driving website traffic through various campaigns. He also headed up new projects to showcase the MAH to diverse populations, such as transforming the museum’s Pinterest account and increasing their online visibility.

Christian has also turned to his own academic environment to further his engagement with community outreach. As Media & Communications Coordinator for the Sustainability Studies Minor at UC Santa Cruz, he helped raise overall awareness of the newly minted minor by managing its social media accounts and creating digital content to promote its vast array of educational events & opportunities.

As Lookout’s Community & Commerce Intern, Christian uses his knowledge of social media marketing to support Lookout’s partnership efforts and help them create meaningful business connections with the local Santa Cruz community. Christian plans to graduate from UC Santa Cruz in June of 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film & Digital Media.