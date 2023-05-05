Claudia Sternbach has lived in Santa Cruz County for almost four decades. This was not planned but somehow our town by the bay has become her forever home and she is grateful. Her writing career began soon after she settled here, inspired by the beautiful coastline and stately redwoods perhaps, or simply finding her community of people. She has been married to Michael all of those 40 years and has one daughter and one grandson who she believes is magical. She will arm-wrestle anyone who might disagree.

The author of three memoirs, “Now Breathe” (Whiteaker Press), “Reading Lips” (Unbridled Books) and “Dear Goldie Hawn, Dear Leonard Cohen” (Paper Angel Press), Claudia has also written columns for many newspapers including the Santa Cruz Sentinel. Her house is overrun with stacks of books, some read, some still waiting to be sampled and that is just the way she likes it. Now in her 70s, she is eager to explore this chapter of her life and share her thoughts with readers in Lookout’s Community Voices section.