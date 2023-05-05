Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Aptos writer Claudia Sternbach.
Lookout opinion columnist Claudia Sternbach

Community Voices columnist

Claudia Sternbach

Claudia Sternbach has lived in Santa Cruz County for almost four decades. This was not planned but somehow our town by the bay has become her forever home and she is grateful. Her writing career began soon after she settled here, inspired by the beautiful coastline and stately redwoods perhaps, or simply finding her community of people. She has been married to Michael all of those 40 years and has one daughter and one grandson who she believes is magical. She will arm-wrestle anyone who might disagree.

The author of three memoirs, “Now Breathe” (Whiteaker Press), “Reading Lips” (Unbridled Books) and “Dear Goldie Hawn, Dear Leonard Cohen” (Paper Angel Press), Claudia has also written columns for many newspapers including the Santa Cruz Sentinel. Her house is overrun with stacks of books, some read, some still waiting to be sampled and that is just the way she likes it. Now in her 70s, she is eager to explore this chapter of her life and share her thoughts with readers in Lookout’s Community Voices section.

Opinion from Community Voices

Our kids accept trans classmates without a problem — why can’t we all be so open?

children at a beach

Opinion from Community Voices

Our kids accept trans classmates without a problem — why can’t we all be so open?

By Claudia Sternbach

“I believe listening to your child and honoring their feelings is the kindest and bravest and most loving thing to do,”...

Opinion from Community Voices

Anderson Cooper is helping me understand grief — and podcasting

CNN's Anderson Cooper recording.
Opinion from Community Voices

Anderson Cooper is helping me understand grief — and podcasting

By Claudia Sternbach

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach has fallen for Anderson Cooper. His podcast, anyway. On it, he unpacks his grief at...

Opinion from Community Voices

Need an escape from bad news and politics? Try fiddlin’ in the forest

Claudia Sternbach's view during this month's Fiddle Extravaganza at DeLaveaga Park.
Opinion from Community Voices

Need an escape from bad news and politics? Try fiddlin’ in the forest

By Claudia Sternbach

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is amazed at her friend Nora, who at 68 took up fiddling in 2019 and recently...