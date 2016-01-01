Lara Aguirre Medina (she/her) comes to Lookout as a Community and Commerce intern, focusing on doing outreach and building partnerships for our student engagement program.

Originally from Los Angeles, she plans to graduate from UC Santa Cruz in the summer of 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in both Business Management Economics and Film/Digital Media.

At UCSC, Lara has gained good insight and experience, both in her work as a peer academic advisor and in directing social media content.institutions to create a meaningful presence in their online communities.

As a Peer Adviser for Oakes College, she’s been able to work closely with students. The goal is student success, as they plan their academic careers. In that role, she’s done project management, led workshops and done presentations. Lara also oversees social media content on different platforms, promoting events, and resources and delivering UCSC news.