Lookout Contributor
Liza Monroy
Liza is an author and freelance writer living in downtown Santa Cruz. Her most recent book is the essay collection Seeing As Your Shoes Are Soon To Be On Fire (Counterpoint/Soft Skull Press). Her essays, articles, and fiction have appeared in local and national publications including The New York Times, Washington Post, LA Times, O, Newsweek, Longreads, Marie Claire, Catamaran, The Best American Food Writing 2021, and elsewhere. She earned an MFA in Nonfiction from Columbia University in 2010 and previously taught writing at UCSC. Visit her at lizamonroy.com.