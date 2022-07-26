You have questions, we have answers. Ask Lookout anything you want about life in Santa Cruz County, sending questions to news@lookoutlocal.com with the subject line “Ask LO.”
Ask Lookout
There are 10 stories.
-
1Quick Take
A barren lot at 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive has been in limbo for the past few years, after a car dealership project...
-
2
Ask Lookout: It seems like everyone is already composting kitchen waste, but I still don’t have my bin. Where is it?Quick Take
The state of California mandated home composting on Jan. 1, but some Santa Cruz County residents have been scratching...
-
3
Ask Lookout: The West Cliff path near Natural Bridges remains a mess, for years it seems. What’s the holdup?Quick Take
Who hasn’t seen the ongoing work/workaround on one of Santa Cruz’s most popular walkways? Good news on this one — and...
-
4Quick Take
Thirty years ago Friday, an apparition of La Virgen de Guadalupe visited Anita Mendoza Contreras at Pinto Lake, turning...
-
5
Ask Lookout: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored?Quick Take
Originally built in 1937, the home at 1307 West Cliff Dr. has gone through many different owners. As the property gets a...
-
6Quick Take
Salmon fishermen are swimming downstream from northern California, Oregon, Washington and even Alaska to take advantage...
-
7Quick Take
Seventy-three years ago, the first Ferrell’s started satisfying local tastes. Now there are five of them around the...
-
8
Ask Lookout: Have you seen — or herd — about the goats roaming the UC Santa Cruz campus?Quick Take
In this installment of Ask Lookout, we investigate the bovine sightings on campus.
-
9
Ask Lookout: It’s looking like construction on the Fishhook might finally be completed soon — will it?Quick Take
In this installment of Ask Lookout, we examine the latest chapter in the long and tangled history of an interchange that...
-
10Quick Take
Editor’s Note: This is the debut of Ask Lookout. It’s your place to ask us anything you want about life in Santa Cruz...
