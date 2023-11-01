PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween 2023 in downtown Santa Cruz

One group of performers broke out in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” off Pacific Avenue on Halloween. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A witch flies down Pacific Avenue on Halloween night. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The streets were filled all along Pacific Avenue on Halloween in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Creatures of all shapes and sizes were out for Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Despite being dead, romance was still in the air for this pair. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
There was no shortage of elaborate costumes at downtown Santa Cruz’s Halloween festivities. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Between his court cases, former President Donald Trump was able to make it to the party in downtown Santa Cruz on Halloween. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Peggy Flynn, Lookout’s Wallace Baine and Laura Lee made an appearance in downtown Santa Cruz on Halloween. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Crowds along Pacific Avenue swayed to the beat of DJs as downtown Santa Cruz celebrated Halloween. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Halloween the downtown Santa Cruz way. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)