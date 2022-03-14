Community Programs Operations Director

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

DEPARTMENT: Community Programs

JOB TYPE: Full-time, fully benefited with PTO, 401K and Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits; Bring your dog to work (when we return to office)

CONTEXT OF POSITION: Ecology Action is rapidly expanding its scale and role to accelerate regional response to the climate crisis. In 2022 this means we are increasing our programming that activates community solutions by at least 50%, developing new programs, increasing our competency in centering equity inside our organization and in our programs, and stepping up to catalyze regional coalitions to increase impact. Collaboration and innovation are key strategies we foster in our partnerships and within our team because “the answers we seek will never be found by you or by me. They can only be found by us.” (Sasha Kanthan); and society needs a lot of new answers, quickly.

The Community Programs (CP) team is expected to expand up to 35 staff or more in the next two years serving the Central Coast and northern California regions with programs that accelerate electric vehicle adoption, increase safe biking as a transportation option, develop plans for safe walking and biking improvements for public agencies, and activate citizens to reduce emissions and conserve water in response to climate change. A significant percentage of our programs are focused on under-resourced communities and we are striving to grow a more diverse team and leadership to reflect the demographics of the Monterey Bay Region.

To support this expansion, we are recruiting for an Operations Director to fully own all the operational elements of the team, foster a fantastic team culture and nurture the professional development of our program area leads through coaching, mentorship and management support. This is a new role on the team. Ecology Action has a deep commitment to organizational health and ensuring that our vision of achieving a thriving people and planet for all starts with our own staff. Connection is a widely shared value on the CP team, and we schedule monthly full team engagements. Vulnerability based trust and Crucial Conversations are cornerstone trainings and practices throughout the organization. As a mission driven team, we are high performing and balance whole-human well-being with our deep work commitments. The ideal candidate will share these values and bring skills to enhance what is already an enriching, fun, powerful team whose high staff retention shows we’re a great place to work. “Not finance, not strategy. Not technology. It is teamwork that remains the ultimate competitive advantage, both because it is so powerful and rare.” (Patrick Lencioni).

SUMMARY OF POSITION: Reporting to Kirsten Liske, VP of Community Programs, this position will lead a majority of CP department by:



Managing and mentoring Team Leads of our Planning, Adult Bike, Youth, EV and Water Programs while providing support to ensure all operational and human resources goals are met in the management of their teams.

Assessing CP and team processes and systems with an eye toward optimizing based on past experience and aligning systems across the team. • Serving as the executive lead representing the team as we partner with departments across the organization.

Supporting team leads and partnering with our CFO to develop annual budgets, set up new projects accurately with accounting and HR, and tracking project financials quarterly for accuracy and need for adjustment. This includes maintaining budgets for time tracking per employee in partnership with project leads.

Supporting the team in completing key annual HR tasks such as benefits open enrollment, annual review and annual comp adjustments.

Supporting project leads in recruitment, hiring and onboarding of new team members.

Co-creating and leading full-team management, enrichment and team building activities including regular meetings, full day off-sites, connection activities and celebrations in collaboration with team supervisors.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for mentoring staff to their own excellence, a keen eye for detail, a knowledge of financial systems and processes, cross-functional team collaboration management, be an active listener and strong communicator and ideally have knowledge of the Monterey Bay Area community.

RESPONSIBILITIES:



Manage, coach, and motivate team supervisors while tracking and improving team performance.

Directly manage seven CP supervisors leading our Planning, Adult Bike, Youth, Water and EV Programs. (VP will retain management of Director of Philanthropy.)

Support supervisors to problem solve daily management issues related to their teams, clients and programs.

Assess systems, approaches and skills of each team supervisor and provide optimization recommendations for them to consider individually or for the team.

Actively solicit, explore and support their professional development goals and formalize plans to pursue key advancements toward those in 2022.

Ensure all team members have performance objectives and reviews to encourage top performers to perform at their peak and find ways to bring underperformers up to midpoint performance.

Help the organization’s processes and team remain legally compliant with legal contract requirements, worker safety regulations, and internal risk management policies. Including monitoring the risks of CP programs to ensure safe operations to protect against harm and liabililty.

Partner with CP Accounting lead and Finance to manage financial performance of team, from annual budgeting and quarterly assessment/forecasting to project specific budget performance assessment.

Assess CP and Team processes and systems with an eye toward optimizing and aligning systems across the team. This includes use of Salesforce for fundraising, program implementation and outcomes tracking, as well as Teams, SmartSheets, Outlook Planner and Asana for project management.

Identify best practices and implement transition plans and trainings within team to align systems use where needed.

In partnership with Team Leads, support team organizational health ranging from ensuring staff are reviewed regularly on set performance objectives, to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion competency throughout the team, to increasing morale through celebrations, enrichment activities and acknowledgments of work anniversaries and birthdays.

In partnership with Team Leads, formulate strategic and operational objectives for continued team success and improvement, including advising on investments to be included in the annual budget.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:



BA/BS and eight years of experience in a professional setting or 12 years’ experience in a professional setting.

Minimum 5 years of proven work experience as Operations Director or similar role with a solid track record of satisfied, high performing direct reports.

Strong budgeting and financial management experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:



Knowledge of organizational effectiveness and operations management

Knowledge of and proficiency in applying effective leadership and people management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including active listening

Proficient in MS office products: Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Experience with project management software or CRM systems, ideally Salesforce, Teams, Planner or Asana

Strongly committed to climate change action with a focus on activating individual and community engagement in solutions for a thriving people and planet.

Ability to communicate cross departmentally and facilitating cross team collaborations.

Superb time management and organization

Ability to work alone and be self-motivated

Ability to collaborate in a cross-functional, matrixed work environment

Ability to adapt work style and approach to evolving market conditions

Diplomatic and creative problem solver

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:



Work or volunteer experience in the fields of community climate programming, community organizing in Monterey Bay Area, government/utility funded environmental programs or related fields.

Education or experience in active transportation, youth bike and walk programs, electric vehicle market transformation, water, and resource conservation programming.

Familiarity or experience with Monterey Bay Area public agencies and nonprofits working in the sustainable transportation space.

Training in Crucial Conversations, nonviolent communication, or related skills.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:



Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk and hear, and use a computer keyboard and monitor. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk and hear, and use a computer keyboard and monitor. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Work Environment: This position is remote to begin with due to COVID-19. In the future when the office re-opens, we expect this position to be a hybrid role, working from home and at our Santa Cruz, CA headquarters based on business needs.

COMPENSATION: Ecology Action offers a competitive salary and a generous benefit package that includes medical, dental, vision and flexible spending benefits; a 401k-retirement plan with a 4% match; and group life insurance. Driving an insured personal vehicle on company business is required, and mileage reimbursement is provided at the Federal rate.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

MORE ABOUT US: At Ecology Action, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work directly as an employee for any employer in the United States without visa sponsorship. Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have four decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes that have big environmental impact. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior they drive large scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses and communities act now. Ecology Action believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope, but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer his/her services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors. Ecology Action does not offer a company paid relocation program.