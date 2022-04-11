COVID Dashboard

We’ve all been through a lot the past two years, and we’ve got the numbers to prove it. In fact, too many numbers. At Lookout, we’ve stepped back, listened to you and created a new COVID Dashboard fit for 2022. It includes the most important numbers to provide us all the data and context we need for the moment we’re in, while dropping other data that has become less relevant. We’ll continue to update these useful and telling numbers as we navigate through the next state of normal, and keep an eye on the ever-evolving public health guidelines. Let us know how well our new weekly dashboard — ably put together by correspondent Max Chun — answers your questions, and what else you’d like to know, either at max@lookoutlocal.com or news@lookoutlocal.com .