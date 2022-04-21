Election 2022: California attorney general

-
Quick Take
In a 70-minute interview, Nathan Hochman, a Republican former federal prosecutor, vows to end a “spiral of lawlessness”...
Quick Take
Anne Marie Schubert is running without a party affiliation for California attorney general, but has strong words for...
Quick Take
The progressive incumbent, Rob Bonta, who was handpicked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will have to defend his record against...
Quick Take
Conservatives running for California attorney general make their case to break the Democratic stranglehold on statewide...