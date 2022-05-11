Election 2022: Santa Cruz County Supervisors races

-
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Felipe Hernandez lead: How fundraising stacks up in county supervisors racesQuick Take
With election day approaching rapidly, we take a look at how fundraising for the 3rd and 4th District Santa Cruz County...
-
Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee files cease-and-desist order against Jimmy DutraQuick Take
Election Day is in less than a week, and some candidates are making a last-ditch effort to get votes. For Jimmy Dutra,...
-
-
Quick Take
While Assembly District 30 contenders spent much of their time showing that they know this place where none of them...
-
District 3 forum fireworks: Sparks fly as Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings spar on homelessness, districtingQuick Take
As the June 7 election nears, the three candidates vying for the county supervisor seat that covers most of Santa Cruz...
-
NORTH COUNTY SUPES PART 2: How would they take on homelessness, affordability and climate change?Quick Take
With longtime politico Ryan Coonerty bowing out from his duties overseeing most of Santa Cruz and areas north such as...
-
NORTH COUNTY SUPES PART 1: How would they lead, make a difference and build community?Quick Take
With longtime politico Ryan Coonerty bowing out from his duties overseeing most of Santa Cruz and areas north such as...