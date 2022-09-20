More from Mike Rotkin

-
Santa Cruz County’s human-service nonprofits need more funding — even as budgets tighten all overQuick Take
When disasters like this winter’s storms and the CZU fire hit, Santa Cruz County relies on nonprofits to help those in...
-
The key to environmental stability for Santa Cruz County? Reliable, frequent public transitQuick Take
A nearly $40 million infusion of state funding for public transit and transit-oriented housing is good news for our...
-
The California Coastal Commission: It’s critically important, but it increasingly overreachesQuick Take
The California Coastal Commission keeps our beaches and scenic views accessible to all, and that is a good thing, writes...
-
California state law needs to change — let’s stop allowing building in areas we know are dangerousQuick Take
Most disaster victims deserve our sympathy, says Lookout political columnist Mike Rotkin. But some storm disasters are...
-
Quick Take
Lookout political columnist Mike Rotkin explains why the atmospheric bomb cyclones that flooded parts of Santa Cruz...
-
National midterm election results offer real reason to have a happy holiday seasonQuick Take
Mike Rotkin reviews the outcome of the national midterm elections and finds muted, but real, reasons for a happy holiday...
-
Quick Take
Mike Rotkin explains why he felt better coming out of Santa Cruz’s November 2022 elections than he did going into them....
-
Quick Take
Lookout opinion columnist and UC Santa Cruz lecturer Mike Rotkin is a longtime union supporter with extensive union...
-
Quick Take
The opposition to the proposed new downtown Santa Cruz library began with parking — specifically people opposed to ever...
-
Let’s applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessnessQuick Take
The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice....