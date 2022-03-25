Roe v. Wade coverage

-
Contraception, same-sex marriage should be next in the crosshairs, Thomas says in opinion
Overturning Roe vs. Wade was a big step. But Justice Clarence Thomas would go even further on contraception, gay sex and...
Roe v. Wade decision: Santa Cruzans to take stand against ruling at 5 p.m. at Santa Cruz courthouse
The nation woke up to a new reality Friday as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Santa Cruz, a...
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, here are key takeaways of what to expect for...
In historic reversal, Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, frees states to outlaw abortion
In a historic reversal, the Supreme Court overturns a woman’s right to choose abortion in all states.
Victoria Tatum had an abortion as a young mother of two. She doesn’t regret it, she writes, and she also didn’t make her...
By Peggy Flynn
Peggy Flynn had an abortion in the 1980s, when she was in her 20s and single. She never told her family. She has also...
'It's really unknown territory': Longtime Planned Parenthood leaders look back — and forward
With the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion seemingly under threat and states across the country...
As California becomes an abortion sanctuary, Planned Parenthood readies itself for an influx of patients
Local clinics are beginning to plan to build out the capacity to serve women who can’t be served elsewhere as states...