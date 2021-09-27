PHOTOS: Watsonville shows off its inner geek with inaugural ‘Nerdville’
Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was on hand as lovers of comic books, fantasy and all the art that comes along with it gathered Comic-Con style at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center.
Watsonville put out the call for nerds, and the nerds didn’t disappoint.
They turned out more than 1,000 strong, organizers estimate.
In the area’s first mini Comic-Con-style event, Friends of Watsonville Parks and Community Services put on a successful Nerdville on Sunday at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center, bringing together lovers of comic books, fantasy and all the art that comes along with it.
As the photos below show, the community embraced the concept, many in full superhero regalia. The organizers were apparently happy with the turnout, because they’re already seeking feedback on plans for a second event.