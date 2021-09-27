Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Nerdville took over the youth center in Watsonville on Sunday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
PHOTOS: Watsonville shows off its inner geek with inaugural ‘Nerdville’

By Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was on hand as lovers of comic books, fantasy and all the art that comes along with it gathered Comic-Con style at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center.

Watsonville put out the call for nerds, and the nerds didn’t disappoint.

They turned out more than 1,000 strong, organizers estimate.

In the area’s first mini Comic-Con-style event, Friends of Watsonville Parks and Community Services put on a successful Nerdville on Sunday at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center, bringing together lovers of comic books, fantasy and all the art that comes along with it.

As the photos below show, the community embraced the concept, many in full superhero regalia. The organizers were apparently happy with the turnout, because they’re already seeking feedback on plans for a second event.

Eddie Gonzalez, aka Batman, was the emcee for Watsonville's Nerdville event.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Luis Sanchez from Watsonville displays his collection at Nerdville.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Nerdville peruser who dressed up for the occcasion.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Thimblestump Hollow characters on full display.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
All dressed up for Nerdville.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Artist Dante Castaneda.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Emcee Eddie Gonzalez holds up a drawing by the artist next to him, Dante Castaneda.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
My Hero Academia cosplay: Kianna Corona Maciel as Mina Ashido; Rori Perteet as Denki Kaminari.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A brick wall made a perfect canvas for those who attended Nerdville to make their mark.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

