As usual, First Friday not lacking for local gems

There’s a lot to keep track of in the June version of the First Friday art event , including the pointed political commentary of Russell Brutsche ’s “Hi Rise Santa Cruz” collection, a look at the amazing art and life of Jim Denevan , the performance art of Tom Brady and more.

But don’t overlook the big retrospective on the life’s work of painter Myra Eastman , taking place at Curated By the Sea, on Front Street next to the Museum of Art & History. The former Rydell fellow has been a prominent figure in Santa Cruz art for years, and she’s recently published a new book called “Myra Eastman: A Life’s Work.”