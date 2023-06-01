Santa Cruz Pride kicks off with a loaded weekend of festivities

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

The organizers of Santa Cruz Pride have put together a jam-packed weekend of activities around town stretching from Friday to Sunday, most of which are free and open to the public.

It all begins Friday afternoon with an activity that, in the context of the political times, has become an unlikely defiant act of resistance, “Drag Storytime,” at the Childish gift shop on Pacific Avenue. Can you believe that we’ve arrived at a moment when half the country thinks drag queens reading stories to children is the great moral evil of our time? I must say I didn’t have that on my 2023 bingo card. Is outlawing rainbows next?