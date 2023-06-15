Go along for the ride as latest Catamaran sets sail

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

I’m thrilled to have been asked to join the roster of readers at Catamaran Literary Reader’s event on Tuesday, launching its summer issue. The free event , at Bookshop Santa Cruz, will feature many of the writers featured in the upcoming summer issue of Catamaran (I myself am not in the summer issue; I was included in last fall’s issue but was unable to come to that launch event, so I’m redeeming my rain check here).

Featured writers reading their work that evening are to include Jessica Cohn, Barbara Tannenbaum, Michelle Bitting, Andrew Beierle, Yaccaira Salvatierra, Dakeya Sampson and former Santa Cruz poet laureate David Allen Sullivan .

Besides the readings, there will be fire juggling, chain-saw ice sculpting and yodeling demonstrations … I’m kidding, of course, though there might be a demo of the old nickel-behind-the-ear trick if there are any kids handy.