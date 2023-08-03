Santa Cruz Shakespeare shines as Bard’s buds compile ‘Book of Will’

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

The buzz you’re hearing from up on the hill at DeLaveaga is for Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s terrific new production of Lauren Gunderson’s “The Book of Will.” It’s the kind of play that seems like it was written for this company and for this venue, but of course it was not.

Though the play is set in Shakespearean times, the language is much more contemporary. And it portrays a real pivot point in the long history of the greatest writer in the English language. Taking place not too long after Shakespeare’s death, the play tells the story of two actors and friends of Shakespeare who take it upon themselves to collect all of Shakespeare’s plays — at the time scattered all over the place, often in bowdlerized versions — and put them all in one magnificent folio edition … like, you know, the Book of Will.

The two actors are played, significantly, by the outgoing artistic director, Mike Ryan, and the incoming one, Charles Pasternak . Ryan’s role is particularly resonant here, considering he largely “saved” this particular theater company after it was expelled from UC Santa Cruz (may some talented young playwright take on that story one day).