How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz

Many of us feel Ukraine’s pain, distant as it is geographically. Lookout has put together a list of local efforts to support those affected by the ongoing conflict. If you know about more of them, or are involved in them, please email max@lookoutlocal.com .

To get courageous, on-the-ground reporting from the heart of Ukraine, check out Kyiv Independent , a news organization with a young, dedicated and journalistically sound team. You can support the Independent’s work through links at the top of the home page.

Events

Sunday: The Santa Cruz Chorale will perform a concert at Holy Cross Church on Sunday to promote peace both in Ukraine and across the world, as detailed by our Wallace Baine. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will go to Save the Children to support its current efforts in Ukraine. Click here to learn more.

Tuesday: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales will launch a beer named Platform 4 on Tuesday. All of the profits will go to World Central Kitchen , chef Jose Andres’ global organization that provides meals to people on the front lines of humanitarian, climate and community crises all over the world.

Saturday, April 2: Santa Cruz locals and second-generation Ukrainian Americans Tatiana Burdiak and Billy Prusinowski are hosting a virtual lesson on Ukrainian folk dancing, with 100% of the $10 donation going to Ukraine relief. Details here.

Sunday, April 3: Hallcrest Vineyards in Felton will host an afternoon of traditional Ukrainian folk dancing, music, food and more, with 50% of proceeds from sales of wine and cider at the free event going to humanitarian relief efforts. Details here.

Ongoing: Santa Cruz Mountains’ Madson Wines planned to launch its new line of apparel this month, and it just so happened to coincide with the war in Ukraine. Madson will donate 25% of its apparel sales to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through the end of March.

Ongoing: Santa Cruz’s Sugar Bakery is donating proceeds from sales of its signature macarons to Ukraine relief. Follow here for details and updates.

TBA: San Lorenzo Valley native chef Jessica Yarr has a pair of fundraisers in the works: a weekly soup pre-order, with 10% of proceeds going to the nonprofit Voices of Children Foundation, and an April fundraiser with baker Jennifer Latham, formerly of San Francisco’s famed Tartine Bakery. Sign up for Yarr’s newsletter here for more information, and follow her Eastern Europe-focused pop-up Chickenfoot here. Yarr raised $2,400 for nonprofit Sunflower of Peace with an event the first weekend of March.

Where to donate

Temple Beth El, Santa Cruz County’s largest temple, points to two organizations engaged in support work:

World Union for Progressive Judaism: The World Union for Progressive Judaism is working to establish a Jewish refugee center in Poland to welcome families fleeing Ukraine. Those who donate will receive an update every few days about current developments. Donate here .

Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society: HIAS has partnered with Right to Protection, an independent Ukrainian nonprofit based in Kyiv that provides legal assistance and advocacy for displaced people. With so many fleeing the war in Ukraine, their services are more vital now than ever. Donate here .

The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County has put together a well-rounded list of vetted, largely national, organizations supporting Ukraine. Take a look through the list here .

CNN’s Where to Give can walk you through how to support 44 vetted organizations.