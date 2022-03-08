Lookout’s new COVID Dashboard
We’ve all been through a lot the past two years, and we’ve got the numbers to prove it. In fact, too many numbers. At Lookout, we’ve stepped back, listened to you and created a new COVID Dashboard fit for 2022. It includes the most important numbers to provide us all the data and context we need for the moment we’re in, while dropping other data that has become less relevant. We’ll continue to update these useful and telling numbers as we navigate through the next state of normal, and keep an eye on the ever-evolving public health guidelines. Let us know how well our new page — ably put together by correspondent Max Chun — answers your questions, and what else you’d like to know, either at max@lookoutlocal.com or news@lookoutlocal.com.
We will be updating the dashboard as we’re able to obtain key data.
Masking rules
Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently require indoor masking. In schools, masks are still required indoors for everyone. However, after March 11, masks will become optional though highly recommended.
The latest numbers
How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.
One more death was added to the county dashboard since last week, raising the pandemic total to 255.
Where can I find a vaccine?
At this point, vaccines are largely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.
Health care providers
You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.
Kaiser Permanente
866-454-8855
Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation
844-987-6115
Dignity Health
831-288-6526
CruzMedMo
831-241-7501
Emeline Health Center
831-454-4100
Drugstores and supermarkets
Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.
Safeway
Rite-Aid
CVS
Walgreens
Costco
Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply
Westside Pharmacy
Getting tested
The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.
Mountain Community Resources
6134 Hwy. 9, Felton
Depot Freight Building
119 Center St., Santa Cruz
Watsonville Testing Site
500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville
The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.