Pajaro Valley Unified School District in talks for property purchase for workforce housing

As Santa Cruz City Schools embarks on its workforce housing project over the next several years, Pajaro Valley Unified School District officials are inching closer to starting theirs.

The school board will discuss a potential “real estate transaction” for workforce housing during a closed session before their regular board meeting Wednesday evening. The closed session is not open to the public.

If the board takes any action regarding the project during the closed session, it may report publicly what it decides toward the end of the regular board meeting.

With school districts reporting turnover rates of 30% for teachers in recent years – often losing teachers to higher paying teacher salaries in neighboring counties – district officials have raised salaries but continue searching for ways to keep their teachers.

Santa Cruz City Schools, and more recently Live Oak School District, hope building housing for their staff will improve those rates.

Santa Cruz City Schools is moving ahead on building 80 units district staff can rent at 60 to 70% of market rent and estimates they’ll be moving in within three to four years. Live Oak School District, on the other hand, is in much earlier stages of planning .

Meeting details:

Public session starts at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26

To watch the PVUSD livestream of the meeting, click here.

Attend in-person: District Office Boardroom located at 292 Green Valley Road, Watsonville

