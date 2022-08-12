Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Wildfires

Quick response stops progress on fire in DeLaveaga Park; cause under investigation

A Cal Fire helicopter dumps water onto Friday's fire in DeLaveaga Park.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded quickly to a wildfire that broke out around 12:30 p.m. Friday in eucalyptus trees at DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz, with Cal Fire’s CZU unit reporting around 3 p.m. that forward progress had been stopped.

The cause of the fire, estimated to have burned 3 to 5 acres, was still under investigation.

Given the extremely dry fuels amid California’s ongoing drought, the blaze caught the attention of many on social media, with Santa Cruzans capturing photos and video of Cal Fire helicopters sucking water from the San Lorenzo River near the Beach Boardwalk to dump on the fire.

The Santa Cruz Police Department reported that its officers were going door to door in the neighborhood bordering the park to alert residents to the danger.

Here’s what Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud saw from the DeLaveaga Golf Course.

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
1/ 10
A Cal Fire helicopter dumps water onto Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
2/ 10
A Cal Fire team responds to Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
3/ 10
A Cal Fire helicopter and crew responding to Friday’s fire near lthe DeLaveaga Golf Course. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
4/ 10
Smoke from Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park spread from Santa Cruz into the mountains. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park.
5/ 10
A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park.
6/ 10
A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
7/ 10
A Cal Fire team responds to Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire helicopter over the disc golf course in DeLaveaga Park.
8/ 10
A Cal Fire helicopter over the disc golf course in DeLaveaga Park. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
9/ 10
A Cal Fire crew responds to Friday’s fire near the DeLaveaga Golf Course. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
10/ 10
A Cal Fire helicopter lands on the DeLaveaga Golf Course on Friday as firefighters responded to a nearby wildfire. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Wildfires

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
