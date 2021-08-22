Greens with envy: Running down a leafy list of Santa Cruz’s top 10 salads

There’s something about ordering a nice, fresh salad at a restaurant that leads to the feeling that you are making good life choices. When you bypass that tempting burger or plateful of pasta, it’s like a tiny hand giving you a pat on the back.

No need to think about silly caloric concerns with said salad (dressing is liquid so it doesn’t have any calories, right — just like that beer!). Like how many protein add-ons or nutty additions get heaped onto those beautiful greens. That would negate the whole decision-making process, now wouldn’t it?

Here in Santa Cruz County, we are so lucky to have access to the “Salad Bowl of the World” that is the Salinas Valley literally in our backyard — along with the amazing produce of our surrounding small farms. Now is the time to enjoy the summertime bounty gracing our restaurant menus in salads of all forms.

So we thought it was also a good time to choose our personal favorite top 10 just for fun.

