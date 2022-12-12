‘For me, shopping here was the family way’: Holiday meals start at Shopper’s Corner

Across town the joyful energy of the holidays is carried through the chill fall air. And just as sure as the waves will crash on West Cliff, Santa Cruz residents gear up for another holiday season by shopping at Shopper’s Corner.

With nearly 85 years of experience in helping Santa Cruz residents create memorable meals, Shopper’s Corner is a necessary stop for any hosts this holiday season. (Shopper’s Corner)

The lit up and festively decorated store, which has been a staple in the community for nearly 85 years, is known for its wide selection of fresh organic produce, full service butcher shop, specialty foods, local products and showstopping selection of wines.

According to store owner, Andre Beaurgard, holiday shopping at Shopper’s Corner has become a tradition for many families in the area. “We have a lot of loyal customers who have been coming here for generations,” Beaurgard said. “They appreciate the personalized, friendly service and the opportunity to support local businesses.”

For those of you having a hard time finding the perfect gift, Shoppers has you covered with the largest selection of wines in the area and they will even gift wrap the wine for you for free of charge. “Many customers knock out all their gift shopping here while doing their daily/weekly shop,” says Beaurgard. “There is something for everyone and we are always happy to help you select your wines.”

“We really enjoy the strong sense of community and bumping into friends at Shopper’s. It’s very festive!” — Shirley Fink, 50-Year Customer of Shopper’s Corner

The store’s shelves are currently stocked with a variety of festive foods tailored toward holiday feasts including prime ribs and spiral cut hams for holiday meals, as well as a selection of locally produced pies and other treats for holiday gatherings.

According to Andre Beaurgard, owner of Shopper’s Corner, holiday shopping at this beloved Santa Cruz grocery store has become a tradition for many families in the area. (Shopper’s Corner)

“We work with as many local farmers and vendors as possible to provide our customers with the freshest and highest-quality ingredients,” Beauregard explained. “Our butcher’s counter is especially popular this time of year, as many people place advance orders for specialty cuts and prime ribs and seek advice on cooking.”

Shopper’s Corner has long lived up to their reputation for providing exceptional personalized customer service. You can always expect to receive helpful and friendly assistance from the store’s crew, who may be able to provide recommendations and answer any questions you have about products or ingredients.

Christa Fink, a second generation and 35-year Shopper’s customer, expressed her appreciation for the store and its selection of holiday items. “This year’s menu includes butternut squash/gruyere galette, roasted root vegetables and caramelized pear salad with blue cheese. I appreciate the helpful staff advising me about the best cheeses, given the large selection.”

“For me, shopping here was the family way; all of our good food comes from Shopper’s. I never entertain without first coming here.” — Christa Fink, a second generation and 35-year Shopper’s customer

Holiday shopping can be a fun and enjoyable experience, especially when you are supporting your community and local businesses. With nearly 85 years of experience in helping Santa Cruz residents create memorable meals, Shopper’s Corner is a necessary stop for any hosts this holiday season.

Shopper’s Corner is open 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM everyday. Find them on the corner of Soquel and South Branciforte, 622 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.