Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Alicia Magliato

Alicia Magliato has been a devoted Shopper’s Corner customer for the last 15 years, following in her mom’s footsteps as a second generation Shopper’s devotee.

Growing up in Santa Cruz, Alicia has fond memories of running around the store with her sister and indulging in fresh baked cookies from the butchers counter. Alicia’s mom was an exceptional cook, and she passed on her passion for healthy and delicious food to Alicia. She shares, “I grew up eating healthy and delicious foods because of her. She was always exploring Shopper’s specialty and alternative products; she’s inspired me to keep shopping here.”

It’s important to support local businesses, because with ‘local,’ like Shopper’s, that is where you get the best quality and best food. — Alicia Magliato, 15-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Shopper’s Corner has always been the go-to place for locals to find great-tasting natural and organic meals, and Alicia is no exception. She loves the reliability of the store and the fact that it’s the “hub for all locals to shop.”

But it’s not just the products that keep Alicia coming back; it’s also the friendly service she receives from the staff. “The checkers, the butchers - everyone - has always been super nice, and there’s always someone happy to assist,” says Alicia. The staff at Shopper’s Corner always makes her shopping experience that much easier, and she’s one of many that are grateful for their dedication.

And of course, she can’t forget to mention the endless amounts of amazing wine selections throughout the store! It’s a match made in heaven between Alicia and Shopper’s Corner, and we can’t wait to see what delicious meals she creates with her favorite products from the store.

Get to know Alicia Magliato

15-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Ecologist

Hobbies: Hiking with dog, the beach, reading, writing, painting

Shopper’s Recipe of the Week

Roasted Lamb of Lamb

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 8 to 12 servings

Cook Time: About 3 hours

1 large lamb roast with a cap of fat, 4 to 6 pounds: bone-in leg (these can be as large as 8 pounds), semiboneless leg, bone-in shoulder, boneless butterflied leg or double loin

2 ounces (1 can) anchovies packed in olive oil, drained, or 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Leaves from 6 fresh rosemary sprigs (2 heaping tablespoons leaves), plus extra sprigs and branches for garnish

6 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

4 ounces unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

Black pepper

1 lemon, cut in half

1¾ cups white wine, plus extra for gravy



Instructions