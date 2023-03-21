Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Alicia Magliato

Alicia Magliato has been a devoted Shopper’s Corner customer for the last 15 years, following in her mom’s footsteps as a second generation Shopper’s devotee.
Growing up in Santa Cruz, Alicia has fond memories of running around the store with her sister and indulging in fresh baked cookies from the butchers counter. Alicia’s mom was an exceptional cook, and she passed on her passion for healthy and delicious food to Alicia. She shares, “I grew up eating healthy and delicious foods because of her. She was always exploring Shopper’s specialty and alternative products; she’s inspired me to keep shopping here.”
It’s important to support local businesses, because with ‘local,’ like Shopper’s, that is where you get the best quality and best food.
— Alicia Magliato, 15-Year Customer, Santa Cruz
Shopper’s Corner has always been the go-to place for locals to find great-tasting natural and organic meals, and Alicia is no exception. She loves the reliability of the store and the fact that it’s the “hub for all locals to shop.”
But it’s not just the products that keep Alicia coming back; it’s also the friendly service she receives from the staff. “The checkers, the butchers - everyone - has always been super nice, and there’s always someone happy to assist,” says Alicia. The staff at Shopper’s Corner always makes her shopping experience that much easier, and she’s one of many that are grateful for their dedication.
And of course, she can’t forget to mention the endless amounts of amazing wine selections throughout the store! It’s a match made in heaven between Alicia and Shopper’s Corner, and we can’t wait to see what delicious meals she creates with her favorite products from the store.
* * *
Get to know Alicia Magliato
15-Year Customer, Santa Cruz
Occupation: Ecologist
Hobbies: Hiking with dog, the beach, reading, writing, painting
* * *
Shopper’s Recipe of the Week
Roasted Lamb of Lamb
INGREDIENTS
Yield: 8 to 12 servings
Cook Time: About 3 hours
- 1 large lamb roast with a cap of fat, 4 to 6 pounds: bone-in leg (these can be as large as 8 pounds), semiboneless leg, bone-in shoulder, boneless butterflied leg or double loin
- 2 ounces (1 can) anchovies packed in olive oil, drained, or 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Leaves from 6 fresh rosemary sprigs (2 heaping tablespoons leaves), plus extra sprigs and branches for garnish
- 6 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 4 ounces unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- Black pepper
- 1 lemon, cut in half
- 1¾ cups white wine, plus extra for gravy
Instructions
- Heat oven to 425 degrees. Use a small sharp knife to make about a dozen incisions, each about 2 inches deep, through the fat that covers the top of the meat. Using a mortar and pestle or a blender, blend ⅔ of the anchovies (or ⅔ of the mustard if using), the rosemary leaves and the garlic cloves into a chunky paste. Using your fingers, press paste deeply into incisions.
- Mix remaining anchovies (or mustard) and the butter into a paste. Smear this mixture all over the surface of the roast. Season liberally with black pepper. (Do not add salt; the anchovies are salty enough, and so is the mustard.) Place the lamb on a rack in a roasting pan, fat side up, and squeeze the lemon halves over. Pour the wine around the roast into the pan.
- Roast 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and roast until internal temperature reaches 130 to 135 degrees (for medium-rare or medium meat), about another 60 to 90 minutes. Baste every 20 minutes or so with the wine and drippings in the pan, adding more wine as needed to keep the liquid from scorching. If possible, for the last 15 minutes of cooking, use convection or a broiler to crisp the fat on the roast.
- Remove pan from the oven, remove rack from the pan, and let the roast rest on the rack for at least 15 to 20 minutes in a warm place, tented with foil. The internal temperature will rise to about 140 to 145 degrees.
- To make sauce from the pan drippings, remove a few tablespoons of fat by tipping the pan and spooning off the top layer. Put the pan over medium heat until the liquid simmers. Taste the simmering liquid and whisk in more wine, ¼ cup at a time, until the consistency and flavor are right. Do not let the mixture become syrupy; it should be a sharp jus, not a thick gravy.
- Carve lamb into ½-inch-thick slices and arrange on a heated platter, decorated with rosemary sprigs. Serve with piping hot gravy.
More from Shopper’s
More from Shopper's