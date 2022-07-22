Kaiser Permanente opens new medical offices in downtown Santa Cruz

Kaiser Permanente opened new medical offices in Santa Cruz, doubling the number of physicians serving local members and services such as pharmacy, laboratory, mammography, and X-ray in one convenient location.

The offices at 110 Cooper Street in the Cooper House building downtown have 9 physicians and 1 nurse practitioner practicing internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology, said William MacLean, MD, Kaiser Permanente physician in charge for Santa Cruz County.

The offices, on 2 floors that total 18,000 square feet, are nearly triple the size of the previous Santa Cruz Kaiser Permanente medical offices on Locust Street, which are now closed.

“Our members now have a one-stop shop in downtown Santa Cruz,” said Dr.

MacLean. “Before we opened these offices, those ancillary services such as pharmacy, X-ray, and labs were only available at our Scotts Valley or Watsonville locations, so we are getting lots of positive feedback for having everything in one place.”

Artist Lea de Wit mounts blown glass sculpture pieces resembling a flock of birds in the new Kaiser Permanente Santa Cruz medical offices. (Photo by Doug Oakley)

The new offices have 22 exam rooms and are open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Medical offices are on the fifth floor while the pharmacy and laboratory are on the second floor.

Kaiser Permanente opened its first Santa Cruz County medical offices in Scotts Valley 5 years ago.

“Since then we have expanded to 3 different locations, so that gives you a sense of the growth we are experiencing in this market,” said Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente San Jose and Santa Cruz areas.

“People who live in Santa Cruz have told us they love our providers, but they want the full Kaiser Permanente experience all under one roof, and we have that now,” said Chavez. “In addition to quality health care, we are the least costly health plan in the area, so that also is driving our growth here.”