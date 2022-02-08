LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

Counseling and Psychological Services is excited to announce two, newly-created leadership positions. The Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health is one of the two positions. Our other position is the Associate Director for Outreach and Prevention (see Job #29697).

We welcome interest from qualified, clinically licensed candidates who would like to use their skills to manage clinical programs, supervise excellent and dedicated clinical staff as well as provide direct service within a dynamic and multi-faceted student health organization committed to supporting and serving students at UC Santa Cruz.

Please Note: For full consideration for interview, all applicants are required to complete the following supplemental questions:

Do you currently possess a valid California license, in good standing in Psychology? Do you currently hold a valid Psychology license in good standing, out of state?

Thank for your interest in Student Health Services at UC Santa Cruz.

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to Policy.

The IRD for this job is: 02-21-2022.

The IRD for this job is: 02-21-2022.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW:

UC Santa Cruz Student Health Services strives to create a caring and supportive environment to assist students in improving their physical and emotional well-being to aid in their academic success. We are a full-service medical facility offering clinical, educational, and psychological services to diverse students on the UC Santa Cruz campus. Comprising a variety of Clinical Services, including Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Laboratory, and X-ray, SHS also has an onsite retail pharmacy, offering both prescriptive pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products. Other departments include Student Health Outreach and Promotion (SHOP), home of the Condom Co-op; CARE (Campus Advocacy, Resources, and Education) the advocacy and prevention education office that supports survivors of sexual assault, stalking, and dating/domestic violence; and Student Insurance Programs. Student Health Services employs approximately 120 staff including physicians, psychiatrists, case managers, lab scientists, pharmacists, nurses, radiologists, and many other clinical and administrative staff. We welcome staff with interest and experience in working with students with a wide range of ethnic, cultural, and gender identities.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health provides strategic leadership and consultation for the UCSC community regarding approaches for reaching and supporting equity in mental health for BIPOC students and other historically underserved groups. The Associate Director will work collaboratively both with CAPS and campus partners to develop strategies and policies and support programs that build an inclusive community and foster success and equity in mental health for students with diverse identities. The candidate will demonstrate understanding of the dynamics of privilege, oppression, and intersectionality, and how these impact equity and access, and the lived experiences of diverse students. Additional responsibilities will include providing clinical and prevention/outreach services to UCSC students, with an emphasis on serving BIPOC students. The Associate Director will provide supervision of CAPS staff and take a leadership role in the recruitment and retention of staff to address diversity, equity and inclusion. The Associate Director is held to the highest ethical standards and legal mandates for mental health professionals in the state of California. It is the responsibility of the Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health to provide management that supports the mission of CAPS of meeting the mental health needs of the diverse UCSC student population. The Associate Director reports to the Director of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and is assigned duties by the Director as specified herein.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information : Salary Range: $117,100 - $135,000 / Annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

No. of Positions : 1

Benefits Level Eligibility : Full

Schedule Information :

Full-time,

Percentage of Time: 100%

Fixed

Days of the Week: Mon - Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification : This is a Career appointment

Job End Date : None

Work Location : UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation : Non-Represented

Job Code Classification : 006811 (BEH HEALTH CNSLNG SUPV 2)

JOB DUTIES:

55% - Leadership, Administration and Consultation



Work collaboratively with campus partners to assess and respond to the mental health needs of marginalized and underrepresented students

Work closely with campus partners and stakeholders regarding campus climate and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Work collaboratively with CAPS and Division of Student Affairs and Success leadership in addressing campus climate issues and developing clinical and outreach/prevention policies and services that support the mental health and well-being of students from diverse backgrounds.

Work collaboratively with CAPS leadership on unit climate issues.

Provide consultation to CAPS clinical staff serving marginalized and underrepresented students in clinical and outreach/prevention programs.

Chair the CAPS multicultural committee and develop educational program and trainings for staff development focused on providing counseling services to BIPOC students and students with intersecting identities with an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Supervise staff, both clinically and administratively, with complex clinical issues.

Maintain current, accurate and timely clinical documentation in accordance with state and federal law, professional ethics, and CAPS policies. Review client records to determine the progress, effectiveness, and appropriateness of treatment services offered.

Evaluate and facilitate strategies, policies and processes that address the recruitment and retention of a diverse staff and trainee cohort.

Serve on the CAPS leadership team.

Work collaboratively with the CAPS Leadership team in planning, budgeting, implementing, and evaluating equity-focused programs and services.

30% - Direct Service



Provide consultation, outreach, and prevention, supporting mental health and equity of students from diverse and marginalized backgrounds.

Provide clinical services including initial consultation, case management, individual and group therapy, crisis assessment and intervention, and after hours on call as needed.

Provide training and supervision of psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows.

15% - Other Responsibilities



Attend and participate in CAPS committees.

Maintain active membership, participation, and involvement in national organizations that focus on outreach and prevention mental health programs for university undergraduate and graduate students.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Doctoral degree in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from an APA accredited program

3 or more years post licensure experience in providing comprehensive counseling and psychological services to a diverse client population

Knowledge of the racial, ethnic and sociocultural issues impacting and facilitating the mental health and educational success of BIPOC students and students with intersecting identities

Demonstrated knowledge of a range of behavioral health and counseling methods, crisis interventions, and empirically supported interventions and treatment

3 or more years of experience as a clinician or a specialist focusing on working with underrepresented and marginalized populations

3 or more years of experience conducting group therapy for underrepresented or marginalized clients

Demonstrated strong clinical and crisis management skills, and experience working with high acuity students with complex mental health needs

Demonstrated multicultural experience, skills and expertise providing culturally competent and trauma informed services to a diverse client population

Demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and stated commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity issues in the delivery of psychological services.

Experience providing supervision and clinical guidance to mental health providers, including both clinical staff and trainees

Strong interpersonal skills to build and maintain cooperative working relationships

Strong verbal skills to communicate effectively with clinical providers, students, and campus partners

Strong written skills to communicate effectively with clinical providers, students, and campus partners

Previous experience collaborating with different groups and mental health providers in addressing best practices to serving marginalized students

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Experience working in a University counseling center

Experience serving as a staff or faculty advisor for at risk or culturally specific student organizations

Experience coordinating programs and workshops focused on the cultural climate and the mental health needs of marginalized and underrepresented students.

Previous Management Experience

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Valid California licensure, in good standing, in Psychology OR Valid out of state licensure, in good standing, in Psychology*

Selected candidate will be required to successfully complete both a pre-hire criminal history background check and a pre-hire credentialing check prior to formal offer of employment.

Ability to work occasional non-traditional hours

Selected candidate will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training every two years.

Selected Candidate will be required to take HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accessibility) training within 30 days of hire.

Will be required to comply with current Student Health Center employee health safety requirements for health care workers as defined by state and federal regulatory agencies; current health safety requirements to be discussed during interview.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

*Out of State licensed psychologists are required to acquire California licensure within 180 days from either submitting the application or beginning California residency, whichever occurs first.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening here.

