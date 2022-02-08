LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

Counseling and Psychological Services is excited to announce two, newly-created leadership positions. The Associate Director for Outreach and Prevention is one of the two positions. Our other position is the Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health (see Job #29683).

We welcome interest from qualified, clinically licensed candidates who would like to use their skills to manage clinical programs, supervise excellent and dedicated clinical staff as well as provide direct service within a dynamic and multi-faceted student health organization committed to supporting and serving students at UC Santa Cruz.

The IRD for this job is: 02-21-2022.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW:

UC Santa Cruz Student Health Services strives to create a caring and supportive environment to assist students in improving their physical and emotional well-being to aid in their academic success. We are a full-service medical facility offering clinical, educational, and psychological services to diverse students on the UC Santa Cruz campus. Comprising a variety of Clinical Services, including Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Laboratory, and X-ray, SHS also has an onsite retail pharmacy, offering both prescriptive pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products. Other departments include Student Health Outreach and Promotion (SHOP), home of the Condom Co-op; CARE (Campus Advocacy, Resources, and Education) the advocacy and prevention education office that supports survivors of sexual assault, stalking, and dating/domestic violence; and Student Insurance Programs. Student Health Services employs approximately 120 staff including physicians, psychiatrists, case managers, lab scientists, pharmacists, nurses, radiologists, and many other clinical and administrative staff. We welcome staff with interest and experience in working with students with a wide range of ethnic, cultural, and gender identities.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Associate Director for Outreach and Prevention will provide leadership for the development and implementation of outreach and prevention programs to address the mental health needs of the undergraduate and graduate students of UC Santa Cruz. The Associate Director will work both internally with CAPS leadership and with campus partners (Ethnic Resource Centers, Disability Resource Center, Slug Support, and other key campus partners) for collaborative outreach and prevention programming. The candidate will also provide oversight of outreach requests and assignment of outreach activities to other staff as needed. The candidate will demonstrate experience and expertise conducting outreach and prevention programming to a diverse population. Additional responsibilities will include providing direct clinical and prevention/outreach services to UCSC students. The Associate Director is held to the highest ethical standards and legal mandates for mental health professionals in the state of California. It is the responsibility of the Associate Director for Outreach and Prevention to provide management that supports the mission of CAPS in meeting the mental health needs of the diverse UCSC student population. The Associate Director reports to the Director of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and is assigned duties by the Director as specified herein.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information : Salary Range: $117,100 - $135,000 / Annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

No. of Positions : 1

Benefits Level Eligibility : Full

Schedule Information :

Full-time

Percentage of Time: 100%

Fixed

Average hours per week: 40

Days of the Week: Mon - Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification : This is a Career appointment

Job End Date : None

Work Location : UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation : Non-Represented

Job Code Classification : 006811 (BEH HEALTH CNSLNG SUPV 2)

Travel : Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

55% - Leadership, Administration and Consultation



Provide administrative oversight of CAPS outreach and prevention programs and activities.

Work collaboratively with CAPS leadership in developing outreach and prevention programs to address the mental health and well-being of students from diverse backgrounds.

Develop and maintain liaison relationships with different campus partners and groups to develop culturally inclusive outreach and prevention programming.

Provide oversight of all outreach requests and assignment of outreach activities to other staff as needed.

Coordinate marketing strategies for CAPS outreach and prevention events.

Coordinate outreach components of Postvention/campus response to campus incidents in collaboration with CAPS management.

Chair the CAPS Outreach Committee.

Supervise staff, both clinically and administratively, with complex clinical issues.

Maintain current, accurate and timely outreach and clinical documentation in accordance with state and federal law, professional ethics, and CAPS policies. Review outreach documentation and evaluate the effectiveness of the educational, prevention, and outreach programming.

Assist in recruitment and retention of a diverse staff and trainee cohort.

The AD for Outreach and Prevention will also assist the other CAPS Associate Directors with budgeting, planning, implementing, and evaluating equity-focused programs and services.

30% - Prevention and Outreach (Direct services)



Provide outreach, prevention, and educational services and programs for the campus community with a focus on equity in mental health, removing barriers from populations historically disadvantaged in health.

Provide clinical services including initial consultation, case management, individual and group therapy, crisis assessment and intervention, and after hours on call as needed.

Provide training and supervision of psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows.

15% - Other Responsibilities



Attend and participate in departmental, divisional, and campus-wide committees as needed

Maintain active membership, participation, and involvement in national organizations that focus on outreach and prevention mental health programs for university undergraduate and graduate students.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Doctoral degree in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from an APA accredited program

3 or more years post degree experience in providing comprehensive counseling and psychological services to a diverse client population

3 or more years of experience developing and implementing prevention and outreach programs to diverse client populations

Experience in critical incident stress debriefing and/or psychological first aide

Demonstrated knowledge of a range of behavioral health and counseling methods, crisis interventions, and empirically supported interventions and treatment

Demonstrated strong clinical and crisis management skills, and experience working with high acuity students with complex mental health needs

Demonstrated multicultural experience, skills and expertise providing culturally competent and trauma informed services to a diverse client population

Demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and stated commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity issues in the delivery of psychological services.

Experience providing supervision and clinical guidance to mental health providers, including both clinical staff and trainees

Strong interpersonal skills to build and maintain cooperative working relationships

Strong verbal and communication skills to communicate effectively with both clinical providers and campus partners

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Experience working in a University counseling center

Prior experience with coordination and/or oversight of the development of educational programs addressing the mental health needs of college students

Experience serving as a liaison to different groups and organizations addressing the mental health and well-being of a particular client population

Previous Management Experience

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Valid California licensure, in good standing, in Psychology OR Valid out of state licensure, in good standing, in Psychology*

Selected candidate will be required to successfully complete both a pre-hire criminal history background check and a pre-hire credentialing check prior to formal offer of employment.

Ability to work occasional non-traditional hours

Selected candidate will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training every two years.

Selected Candidate will be required to take HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accessibility) training within 30 days of hire.

Will be required to comply with current Student Health Center employee health safety requirements for health care workers as defined by state and federal regulatory agencies; current health safety requirements to be discussed during interview.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

*Out of State licensed psychologists are required to acquire California licensure within 180 days from either submitting the application or beginning California residency, whichever occurs first.

