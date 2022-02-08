HOURS: Full-time, 40 hours/week

BENEFITS: HGP offers health benefits as well as paid vacation, sick time, and holidays.

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

JOB SUMMARY:

The Homeless Garden Project (HGP) is a 501c3 non-profit in Santa Cruz CA that provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people experiencing homelessness.

HGP is seeking a Director of Operations to lead a cross functional team with responsibility for the Finance, Farm Operations, Retail Enterprise and Volunteer Coordination of the organization. The Director of Operations reports to the Executive Director and will manage a staff of approximately ten people initially, growing to fifteen. The HGP is in the process of moving from a temporary 3.5-acre location to a permanent home with 9 acres and multiple buildings. This will lead to a tripling of the level of activity over the next 5 years. This is a major transformation for the organization and we are looking for the right individual to lead the transition as well as manage ongoing operations.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead and develop a cooperative team environment that is respectful, communicative, and accountable

Drive the multi-year Business Plan, with focus on annual review and adjustments

Ensure successful transition of operations to permanent farm location

Drive continuous improvement and optimize operational and financial metrics

Develop and manage annual budget, including monthly/quarterly financial analysis and reporting. Ensure efficiency of financial systems and processes.

Ensure the profitability of the Retail Enterprise, including facilities management and efficient production

Drive increased productivity in Farm operations while ensuring excellent stewardship of the land

Provide direction and guidance for the 2000+ volunteers who support the HGP each year

Ensure implementation of Human Resource policies and procedures; payroll, benefits, performance metrics

Effectively communicate key program outcomes and insights; Board of Director presentations, newsletters, web presence

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:



5-8 years’ experience in operation management

Strong and proven project management skills on multi-million dollar projects

Executive level written and verbal communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in business or related field

Management experience in non-profit sector is beneficial

COMPENSATION: $70,000 - $80,000 annual salary

HOW TO APPLY: Send cover letter, resume, and three references to Executive Director, Darrie Ganzhorn, at darrieg@homelessgardenproject.org Please include the title of the job in the subject line.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to cultivating a diverse and inclusive work environment. HGP does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity, or parental status. We encourage people of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, classes, and religious identities to apply.