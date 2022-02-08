Senior Visitor Services Aide – Pajaro Coast Central

Compensation: Hourly wage: $21.40; Full-time at 40 hours/week

Location: Pajaro Coast Central

Reports to: Field Operations Director

About the position: This position is a lead entrance station kiosk (kiosk) staff support role for a non-profit organization that works in concert with California State Parks to maintain and enhance state parks in the Santa Cruz District. Friends is looking for individuals who would enjoy working with State Parks staff to ensure the smooth operation of all campground and day use facilities at our beautiful state parks and beaches. The starting pay for this full-time permanent position is $20.00/per hour and includes a comprehensive health care package and other benefits.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include but are not limited to the following:

Provide leadership and training for Visitor Service Aides (VSAs) at specified park locations;

Assist with scheduling, interviewing and hiring VSAs;

Assist with operation of park entrance stations to include familiarity with all relevant State Park and Park Unit policies/rules/regulations, answering questions from the public, advising the public on park rules and regulations;

Answer phone calls and return messages;

Understand the natural and cultural history of the park unit, and interpret that information to the public during normal visitor contacts;

Understand and use the Campground reservation system and the point of sale system; serve as first line conflict resolution for kiosk and reservation issues;

Maintain occupancy documents;

Provide breaks for VSAs and fill in when needed;

Collect fees; register campers and day users;

Perform regular campground and day use occupancy checks;

Use a computer for daily financial accounting;

Prepare and review daily accountability paperwork; reconcile any discrepancies; issue simple refunds

Maintain tidy, well-stocked kiosks, including light housekeeping tasks;

Perform regular safety inspections of the kiosks

Use a two-way radio, report emergencies to park rangers or staff, follows instructions of the on-duty State Park Peace Officer during any and all emergencies;

Log lost and found items;

Complete routine correspondence as directed;

Complete special projects that improve and streamline the visitor services experience. Projects may involve digging, moving boxes, climbing on a ladder.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Commitment to the mission of sustaining the legacy of our state parks and beaches;

For most locations, use of a private vehicle is required;

Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record and a reliable vehicle in good working condition; Mileage reimbursement provided upon submission;

Cash handling and customer service experience preferred;

Previous employment with Friends and/or State Parks preferred;

Strong written and oral communication skills;

Ability to make change for simple transactions required;

Must adhere to State Parks’ and Friends’ uniform and grooming standards. All locations require wearing an approved uniform. Uniforms and/or a uniform allowance is provided.

Must be able to work an 8-hour shift and overtime as required by supervisor/lead;

Full-time at 40 hours/week;

Must be able to work on weekends, evenings and holidays depending on operational needs;

WORKING CONDITIONS: The working conditions described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Variations in conditions may occur under certain circumstances.

ENVIRONMENT:

Most of the time performing job duties is spent in a kiosk, office or visitor center in a park environment;

Some of the time performing job duties is spent indoors, on a computer;

Noise level in the work environment is usually moderate;

The temperature of the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The job may require some or all of the following abilities:

Bend, twist, push, pull, climb, squat, crawl, reach, and kneel;

Sit, climb or balance; stand and walk; grasp with hands and fingers; and lift up to 25 lbs.;

Use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls.

MACHINES, TOOL AND EQUIPMENT:

Automobile, copier, fax, computer, tablet, receipt printer, scanner, cash register and 10-key calculator, writing instruments and telephone.

TRAVEL:

This job requires regular routine travel.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

In order to provide equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals, employment decisions at Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) will be based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. Friends does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including breastfeeding and conditions related to breastfeeding), gender (including gender identity and gender expression), national origin, ancestry, age, mental or physical disability, medical condition, genetic characteristics and information, marital status, registered domestic partner status, military and veteran status, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law. In addition, in accordance with California law, Friends does not discriminate on the basis of the following categories: possessing a California driver’s license issued to an undocumented person; a lawful change of name, Social Security Number or federal employment authorization document; or receipt of public assistance in the form of Medi-Cal coverage.

Deadline to apply

Open until filled.

How to apply

Send cover letter and resume to: jobs@thatsmypark.org or

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks

Attention: Human Resources

1543 Pacific Avenue, Suite 206

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

We will respond to all applications under active consideration.