LOCATION: Capitola, CA

JOB TYPE: Technical

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Lending Systems Analyst is responsible for configuration and oversight of the Credit Union’s most important loan production systems. This position will be responsible for continuous improvement, solving issues, implementing projects, and providing support to ensure efficient daily operation of the credit union’s software applications.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned at the discretion of the VP/CTO:

Responsible for administration, configuration, and management of Business, Consumer and Mortgage Lending Origination and other critical lending systems. Serves as primary lending system administrator to all lending platforms applying all product-related changes, such as new products, pricing changes, product modifications and system configuration. Focus on developing and managing day-to-day activities within the existing products suite and supporting the development, launch and implementation of strategies, products and initiatives. Works to continuously improve all origination products across all lending platform as well as analyze and support underlying product capabilities. Support superior Member User Experience for borrowers with integration in Online Banking and Mobile in partnership with Digital Delivery team Track borrower member experience and looks for ways to improve member applications process Coordinates all projects relating to upgrades, enhancements, regulatory changes for lending platforms. Ensures all system upgrades meet quality standards through QC testing. Ensures data integration and communication between interrelated systems. Works with management to develop product roadmaps for lending platforms as well as completing requests from AVP of Enterprise Application, AVP of Mortgage Lending, AVP Consumer Lending and CLO Collaborates with credit union staff to understand key pain points and develops improvement plans. Works closely with the Training Team to carefully coordinate the introduction of new features and enhancements. Takes ownership of issue tickets relating to lending origination platforms and works with software providers or Technology team to resolve platform or integration related issues. Attends classes/conferences specific to lending platforms used by the credit union to gain the highest level of understanding. Participates in product user groups, networking with other credit unions to apply best practices. Participates in joint application development projects, working with software providers to beta new product features. Key platforms this position will manage include Mortgage Cadence, Meridian Link, Ncino (or equivalent) and/or Blend equivalent.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively before groups, members, and employees.

Mathematical Skills:

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Physical Skills:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as scanner and telephone.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or four year’s related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience using reporting tools for report creation required.

Understanding of common business processes and technology, as well as the state and federal regulations that affect assigned business units.

Three to five years of lending systems experience preferred; or a minimum of 4 years of experience at a financial institution in a similar position.

5 year(s): Loan Systems Administration/Analytics

Preferred Experience and Certification:

Experience with Mortgage Cadence, Meridian Link and DNA (Core)

Ability to perform scripting and programming in JavaScript and web API

Knowledge of PM Methodology and agile software development

Lending Systems Certified Administrator

HOW TO APPLY:

Please submit an online application here. If you are unable to complete this application due to a disability, contact this employer to ask for an accommodation or an alternative application process.

Important Disclaimer Notice: I understand and affirm that in exercising the foregoing duties and responsibilities, I am required to use my judgment and independent discretion. I also agree that if at any time I do not feel I am spending a majority of time doing the supervisory responsibilities as set forth above, I will immediately notify management in writing of this fact.

The job duties, elements, responsibilities, skills, functions, experience, educational factors and the requirements and conditions listed in this job description are representative only and not exhaustive of the tasks that an employee may be required to perform. Bay Federal Credit Union reserves the right to revise this job description at any time and to require employees to perform other tasks as circumstances or conditions of its business, competitive considerations, or work environment change.