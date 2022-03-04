Director, Stroke & Disability Learning Center (SDLC) and Adaptive Physical Education

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Stroke Center

JOB TYPE: Part-time

APPLICATION DEADLINE: March 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo College is seeking a part-time Director, Stroke and Disability Learning Center (SDLC) and Adaptive Physical Education (ADAPT) who plans, organizes, directs and integrates operations and staff of the SDLC; assures compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations related to students with disabilities; advocates for and provides effective learning experiences and service to students’ neurological disabilities.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in April, 2022.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary : Current eight-step schedule ranges from $52,495 - $73,866 per year. This is a 60% administrative/management assignment, 206-day work year (11 months), Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., with evenings and/or weekends as needed. Salary placement is determined by documented education and experience. A doctoral stipend of $4,179 per year is provided to eligible employees. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification.

Benefits : Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, vision (optional) life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, STRS Retirement and an employee assistance program (EAP). Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0.

Educational administrators are required to join the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS). Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE: Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,000 students each semester. Cabrillo transfers many of its students to three nearby universities – the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries and well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

At Cabrillo College, we know we make a difference in the lives of our students, our employees, and the communities we serve. We are a dynamic, diverse and responsive educational community dedicated to helping everyone to achieve their academic, career, and personal development goals.

COLLEGE COMMITMENT TO EQUITY & DIVERSITY:

Our ideal candidate will share and participate in Cabrillo’s commitment to the values of diversity and equity while serving its socioeconomically and ethnically diverse student community. In the Fall of 2020, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native (<1%) and Pacific Islander (<1%).

Cabrillo is proud to be an Hispanic Serving Institution, enrolling 48% Hispanic students, and recent data from spring 2021 indicate that the college has closed the achievement gap for graduation success (50% of graduates are Hispanic). The college is also proud of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, having established Board goals of supporting antiracism efforts and promoting a year-long equity reading certificate program for faculty, staff, and managers.

Employees at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

Guided Pathways: Cabrillo is proud to be a part of the California Guided Pathways project helping students achieve their educational goals by providing a clear roadmap to completion.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY: Santa Cruz County is situated on the northern coast of beautiful Monterey Bay. The county has four predominant regions: the northern coast that includes the urban areas of Santa Cruz, Soquel, Capitola, and Aptos; the mountainous north that separates Santa Cruz County from Silicon Valley, the San Lorenzo River Valley; and the agricultural south county that includes Watsonville and Corralitos on the way to Monterey, Carmel, and Salinas. With more than 29 miles of beaches, over 14 state parks, 2 colleges, over 70 wineries, hundreds of places to dine, a symphony, an NBA G League team, museums, a Shakespeare company and so much more, there’s something for everyone here.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Leads, plans, organizes, directs, controls, integrates and evaluates the work of the SDLC/ADAPT; with program faculty and staff, develops, implements and monitors work plans to achieve goals, objectives, policies and priorities of the SDLC; contributes to development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; manages and directs development, implementation and evaluation of plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual goals, objectives and work standards.

Directs and manages the performance of faculty and staff; directs and oversees the selection of faculty and staff; establishes performance requirements and professional development targets for direct reports; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development including performance evaluations; accurate reporting of absence time; hears and acts on grievances; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, approves or takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the department’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

With members of Senior Management, participates in the development and implementation of District strategic plans, goals and objectives including Guided Pathways; leads and directs department staff in the development and application of new methodologies, technologies and business process improvements to achieve higher efficiency, productivity and customer service in department work processes.

Provides direct services to SDLC students as needed, including responding to inquiries regarding services, advocating and coordinating services with faculty, staff, campus services, and other programs provided in the District.

Recommends and administers policies and procedures regarding accessibility and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act (ADAAA), Title 5, and the Rehabilitation Act Sections 504 and 508.

Meets with staff to identify and resolve problems; assign work activities, projects, and programs; monitors work flow. Provides or coordinates staff training; encourages and supports employees in their professional growth.

Ensures students are informed of program guidelines and policies; responds to and resolves significant and controversial issues; provides crisis intervention.

Supervises and coordinates the funding sources including annual fund-raising, networking with funding sources and agencies, and the Cabrillo College Foundation.

Engages in ongoing research regarding the District’s implementation of best practices and services to promote self-identified goals of students with disabilities for access and success. Leads department staff in the development and application of best practices, new methodologies, and technologies.

Advocates for and manages the development and administration of the SDLC annual budget; provides the forecast of additional funds needed for staffing, equipment, materials, and supplies; monitors and approves expenditures; directs and implements adjustments as necessary.

Monitors and implements program compliance with grants and other regulations; oversees and ensures the accuracy categorical funding reports including all year-end summaries of SDLC activities.

Oversees student records; ensures that records are complete and confidentially maintained.

Monitors enrollment and registration; advocates for students.

Coordinates and schedules all appropriate credit and non-credit SDLC/ADAPT course offerings, workshops, and events on the District campuses and at off campus sites.

Makes presentations to the Board of Trustees, Cabinet and to other District groups. Serves on committees and represents the District at local, regional, state and national conferences, meetings, workshops and training seminars.

Participates in participatory governance committees, processes and initiatives.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of District students and employees.

OTHER DUTIES:



Provides and coordinates professional development opportunities to staff and to campus personnel regarding the program and its students.

Provides recommendations for implementation of universal design and accessibility standards to the District community.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff, AND

Masters degree from an accredited college or university in psychology, social work, gerontology, health care or related field AND

Background in serving and relating to seniors; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience

Must meet both of the sets of qualifications under (a) and (b) below:

(a) Five (5) years of full-time equivalent experience working with individuals with disabilities in an educational setting, INCUDING two (2) years of management or supervisory experience.

(b) Two (2) years of full-time equivalent experience within the last four years in one or more of the following fields listed in (1) through (4) below:

(1) Instruction or counseling or both in a higher education program for students with disabilities.

(2) Administration of a program for students with disabilities in an institution of higher education.

(3) Teaching, counseling or administration in secondary education working predominantly or exclusively in programs for students with disabilities.

(4) Administrative or supervisory experience in industry, government, public agencies, the military, or private social welfare organizations in which the responsibilities of the position were predominantly or exclusively related to persons with disabilities.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



ADAAA, Title 5, Federal Rehabilitation Act Sections 504 and 508, pertinent safety regulations, and other legal requirements for serving community District students with disabilities.

Principles and practices of community college administration, including effective management and supervision and evaluations of departmental faculty and staff.

Principles and practices of program development and implementation.

Assistive technology, alternate media, learning disabilities, academic counseling, disability counseling, credit and non-credit instruction, interpreters, proctoring and other academic accommodations.

Principles and practices of Equal Employment Opportunity in hiring, retention, performance and advancement.

Principles and practices of sound professional and collaborative communication.

Unique roles and responsibilities of the classified staff and certificated faculty within senior disabled student programs and services program and the range of services provided.

Research methods and analysis techniques and their application to evaluating the effectiveness of services, intervention, and educational outcomes for students’ with functional loss across the life span.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

Principles and practices of strategic planning.

Basic principles and practices of organizational improvement, equity and culture change.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Plan and direct activities of the SDLC. Provide direct service to students with functional loss and disabilities.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community; provide expert advice and counsel to develop solutions related to students with functional loss.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect, and collegial engagement.

Manage the development and administration of the SDLC annual budget.

Organize, set priorities and exercise expert, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes and ordinances within areas of responsibility.

Ability to demonstrate an understanding of academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnic, and other diverse backgrounds of District students and employees.

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Required for submission:



Completed application Resume Answer Supplemental Questions Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended showing degree(s) conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - click here for more information AND/OR

Experience may used as equivalent to the education requirement above; applicant must provide detailed written evidence in the application that proves additional experience is equivalent

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.



Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference and cover letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A teaching demonstration/presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists will be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, as well as by accessing your application profile .

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes). Please see Cabrillo’s COVID-19 Immunization Protocol here .

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.