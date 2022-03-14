Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Hire local: 10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Job Board
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s new Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Director, Stroke & Disability Learning Center (SDLC) and Adaptive Physical Education at Cabrillo College
  2. Participant Service Representative at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
  3. Finance Manager at O’Neill Sea Odyssey
  4. Manager, COVID-19 Response & Compliance at Cabrillo College
  5. Director of Student Health Services/Nurse Practitioner (Extended) at Cabrillo College
  6. Guest Service Host at CineLux Theatres
  7. Senior Financial Support Specialist (Accounting Grants) at Cabrillo College
  8. B2B Customer Service Specialist at Bay Photo Lab
  9. Theater Parking Attendant at Jewel Theatre Company
  10. Office Manager at Schooner Realty

Wanna see more? Browse the Lookout Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board here.

