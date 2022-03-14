Promoted content
Hire local: 10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s new Santa Cruz County job board.
- Director, Stroke & Disability Learning Center (SDLC) and Adaptive Physical Education at Cabrillo College
- Participant Service Representative at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
- Finance Manager at O’Neill Sea Odyssey
- Manager, COVID-19 Response & Compliance at Cabrillo College
- Director of Student Health Services/Nurse Practitioner (Extended) at Cabrillo College
- Guest Service Host at CineLux Theatres
- Senior Financial Support Specialist (Accounting Grants) at Cabrillo College
- B2B Customer Service Specialist at Bay Photo Lab
- Theater Parking Attendant at Jewel Theatre Company
- Office Manager at Schooner Realty
