LOCATION: Santa Cruz County

COMPENSATION: $100,000 plus stipend/benefits

REPORTS TO: Board President

SUPERVISES: One direct report

KEY QUALIFICATIONS: Board and organizational development, fundraising & fiscal management, coalition building, and advocacy

JOB DESCRIPTION: Housing Santa Cruz County (HSCC) seeks a dynamic founding Executive Director to sustain and grow our 1 year-old housing advocacy organization for Santa Cruz County. The Executive Director will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, sustainability, and operation of the organization, including strategic direction, fundraising, membership, and board development.

HSCC’s Mission is to ensure Santa Cruz County is an inclusive thriving, just, diverse, culturally rich, and sustainable community by promoting affordable, safe, stable homes for local residents and workers. Learn more about our work and history here.

HSCC is a fiscally-sponsored project of New Way Homes, with funding from Eden

Housing, MidPen Housing, Housing Choices, Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, Housing Matters, and many others.

The Executive Director will report to and work closely with the Governing Board to

grow and sustain the organization. The Executive Director will oversee a part-time

staff coordinator and consultants and work with staff from our fiscal sponsor.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:



Organizational Mission & Strategy:

Work with the board to further develop and realize HSCC’s vision, mission, and operating principles Implement HSCC’s strategic plan, ensuring that staff, budget, and priorities are aligned with plan and core mission. Guide the updating of plans. Provide direction and guidance to staff coordinator and any other team members that may join this organization Represent HSCC and collaborate with other local and regional housing

advocacy leaders, elected officials, and other affiliated organizations to

achieve HSCC’s affordable housing goals Engage in the education and advocacy work of the organization as needed, including providing policy direction, working particular policy issues, assisting with preparation of communications, and responding to legislative issues.

Fund Development & Marketing:

Lead fundraising efforts in collaboration with Board members, including identifying, writing, and securing grants; maintaining existing funder relations; and seeking new partners Provide direction on organizational communications, including the website, earned media, social media platforms, and collateral Increase individual & organizational support through donor & activist outreach and engagement Meet with community leaders to build and strengthen partnerships

Board Governance:

Assist with the continuing development and engagement of a strong and diverse Governing Board Communicate with the Board and provide all information necessary for the Board to function properly and make informed decisions Serve as an ex-officio member on Board Committees Seek and build board involvement in fundraising, membership, and events

Financial, Operations & Personnel Oversight:

Prepare a proposed annual budget and coordinate preparation of monthly financial statements (in conjunction with the fiscal sponsor) that accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization Oversee financial management to ensure ongoing budget stability, maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a positive fiscal position Recruit, supervise, and evaluate HSCC staff and consultants, as appropriate Ensure fulfillment of New Way Homes fiscal sponsor responsibilities



QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates will have affordable housing and/or non-profit leadership experience, a track record of helping grow relatively new organizations, and experience building and strengthening collaborative relationships.

Preference will be given to candidates who meet additional qualifications listed below. Applicants need not meet every skill or qualification listed below to apply. A strong applicant will match at least 80%.

5- 10 years of overall professional experience, ideally with strong advocacy and housing policy track record

Prior nonprofit leadership experience, including board development, fundraising, marketing/branding, donor database, and fiscal management experience

Politically astute leadership with the ability to set clear priorities, delegate, and guide investment in people and systems

Keen analytic, organization and problem-solving skills, which support and enable sound decision making

Ability to handle multiple simultaneous tasks, extremely organized, accurate, responsible, flexible, diplomatic and able to work well under pressure

effectively with a variety of internal and external stakeholders; a persuasive negotiator able to achieve consensus amongst differing opinions Outstanding presentation and communication skills and the experience and proclivity to be an outgoing spokesperson, relationship builder, and fundraiser

Strong commitment to the professional development of staff; successful track record of recruiting and retaining a diverse team

Experience with diverse, multilingual, and lower-income communities

A BA, MPP, MPA, or related advanced degree in public policy, budgeting, and organizational leadership OR equivalent professional experience

Strong coalition relationships in Santa Cruz County

COMPENSATION: Salary range is estimated at $100,000 for a full time ED. There will also be a stipend for home office, health, and retirement benefits. We prefer a full-time ED but the position could start as part-time and grow in hours and compensation over time.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Please send cover letter and resume to the attention of “HSCC Executive Director Search” at director@housingsantacruzcounty.com. Note that we will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis – please submit your letter of interest as soon as possible. (Our goal is to bring the new ED on board no later than July 2022.)

HSCC is an Equal Employment Employer: We strongly encourage women, people of color, LGBTQ persons, bilingual/bicultural people, people of different levels of physical ability, and all qualified persons to apply for this position.